Dennis Hernandez ordered to get competency evaluation in federal court in Connecticut

Hernandez was arrested by Connecticut state authorities in early July and was being prosecuted for allegedly threatening an ESPN commentator this year, records show. He was taken into federal custody July 28 and has remained in federal custody since, records show.

The evaluation was ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas O. Farrish last Wednesday after both his court-appointed defense attorney and the office of US Attorney Vanessa R. Avery agreed Hernandez’s alleged crimes and behavior since his arrest suggest he is significantly mentally ill, records show.

Dennis Hernandez, the older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation in federal court in Connecticut where he is being prosecuted for a series of threats against the University of Connecticut and three people he knows, records show.

Advertisement

In federal court, Hernandez, who is also known as DJ Hernandez, is charged with threatening to commit a mass shooting at UConn and for threatening three people whose names were not disclosed in court records. He is charged with transmitting interstate communications containing a threat to injure, and with interstate stalking.

Josh Ewing, his federal public defender, hired an unidentified Yale University psychiatrist who reviewed Hernandez’s medical history and the behavior underlying the criminal charges. The psychiatrist also met with the 37-year-old Hernandez himself, records show.

The Yale psychiatrist “promptly raised issues with defense counsel with respect to Defendant’s understanding of the nature and consequences of his actions and the proceedings against him,” the joint motion states.

A Connecticut state judge was told in August that Hernandez had threatened to kill his estranged wife and her divorce lawyer and had been previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, the Globe reported.

In their joint motion in federal court, defense attorney Josh Ewing and federal prosecutor Neeraj N. Patel raised the possibility that Hernandez’ alleged actions spring from a new and previously undiagnosed mental health issue.

Advertisement

Ewing wrote that based on his interaction with Hernandez, he has “significant concerns with respect to Mr. Hernandez’s understanding of the nature and consequences of his actions and the proceedings against him,’’ the joint motion states.

There is no information in the court records for when, or where, the evaluation will be held. Once completed, the information is expected to be shared with the magistrate judge within seven days, records show.

Aaron Hernandez died by suicide in 2017 while serving a life without parole sentence in Department of Correction prison for the shooting death of his friend, Odin Lloyd.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.