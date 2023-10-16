Fourth suit filed against former Brigham doctor, as number of plaintiffs tops 100

Like the other suits , the latest alleges that Todd performed “inappropriate pelvic examinations, breast examinations, and rectal examinations on patients ... for his own sexual gratification.” These incidents occurred as far back as 2011, according to the suit.

Dr. Derrick Todd, a rheumatologist at Brigham and Women’s, is under investigation by the Suffolk County district attorney and the Boston Police Department.

Lawyers representing former patients of Dr. Derrick Todd have filed a fourth suit against the former Brigham and Women’s rheumatologist, accusing him of “sexual assault under the auspices of providing medical care.”

The suit also names as defendants the places where Todd worked, alleging that they breached their “duty of care” by allowing Todd to practice in the way he did. Todd resigned from the Brigham in July, and in September agreed to stop practicing medicine, stipulating that the agreement did not constitute an admission of wrongdoing.

The latest suit, a class action with “Jane Doe” as the lead plaintiff, was filed in Suffolk Superior Court on Friday by Jonathan D. Sweet of Keches Law Group in Milton.

Another class action suit, filed last week against Todd and his employers, now has more than 100 plaintiffs.

Todd’s lawyer, Ingrid S. Martin, said that he “has been recognized as a skilled and accomplished rheumatologist, internist, and primary care physician. He has been fully cooperative with all investigations, including the Board of Registration in Medicine, and is confident that when all the facts are considered – or even litigated – these allegations will be proven to be without merit.”

Todd is under investigation by the Suffolk County district attorney, the Boston Police Department, and the Board of Registration in Medicine on allegations of sexual misconduct. No criminal charges have been filed against him.

In addition to Todd, the defendants in the most recent suit are Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the Brigham’s Faulkner Hospital, the Brigham and Women’s Physicians Organization, Mass General Brigham Community Physicians, Mass General Brigham, and four doctors at Charles River.

