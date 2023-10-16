Dorchester man pleads guilty to murdering his mother at their home in 2020

Grandy’s mother, 51-year-old Gisel Thomas, was killed on Feb. 26, 2020, the office said in a statement.

Zackery Grandy was sentenced in Suffolk Superior Court to life in prison, with the possibility of parole at 20 years, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

A 25-year-old Dorchester man pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the strangulation death of his mother in their Dorchester home in 2020, officials said.

Thomas “was on the phone with a clinician from the Boston Emergency Services Team ... seeking mental health for Grandy,” the statement said. “The clinician heard what he believed was Grandy attacking the victim and called 911.”

Police went to the home on Columbia Road, but no one answered the door. Thomas’s brother found her body there the following afternoon, prosecutors said.

Grandy was arrested on Feb. 27, 2020, the Globe reported. At his arraignment, Grandy’s attorney said he was “delusional” and “completely out of touch with reality.”

Thomas managed the admissions office front desk at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she was a “beloved” member of the university community.

“If you were an elementary school teacher who wrote asking for a poster of MIT to hang in your classroom to inspire your students, Gisel is probably the person who put it in an envelope and dropped it in the mail,” Chris Peterson, assistant director of the admissions office wrote in a post honoring Thomas. “If you were an admissions officer who realized, on the plane to some far flung recruiting region, that you forgot to pack your fact sheets, she’s probably the one who shipped extras overnight so they’d be at your hotel in the morning.”

