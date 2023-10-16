Langevin donated $100k to help fund the new cyber institute at Rhode Island College

The donation was reported in a filing with the Federal Election Commission on Sunday afternoon.

The retired Democratic congressman donated $100,000 from his federal campaign account to the Rhode Island College Foundation on Aug. 8, part of his effort to get the college’s new Institute of Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies off the ground.

He no longer holds federal office, but James Langevin is still spending his campaign money.

RIC has already announced that Langevin will be the distinguished chair of the institute, which offers a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity, a business-oriented undergraduate degree, and will soon offer a master’s degree along with certificate programs and community training.

A launch event for the institute is scheduled for Nov. 6.

The institute’s initial three-year budget is $4 million, and was approved by the General Assembly earlier this year. Langevin’s donation is meant to fund a scholarship and certain expenses for the institute, like consulting work done by Tim DelGiudice, the former chairman of the state Council on Postsecondary Education who also worked for Langevin for seven years.

Langevin was in the House for 11 terms, but he didn’t seek reelection last year. He was succeeded by US Representative Seth Magaziner.

Langevin has stayed quite busy since leaving Congress. In addition to the newly created role at RIC, he’s a senior fellow at Brown’s Watson Institute and URI has named a biannual symposium series after him.

On Tuesday, he’s scheduled to participate in a panel discussion about political polarization with Reince Priebus, who was former president Donald Trump’s first chief of staff, and former US representative Steve Israel of New York.

For what it’s worth, Langevin still has plenty of money to spend in his campaign account. He reported $426,000 cash on hand as of Sunday.

