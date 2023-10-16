The last 6 p.m. sunset till March and a couple of glorious fall days this week

This pattern will be the trend into Tuesday morning and until later in the day when the system pulls far enough to the east to return us to a mainly sunny forecast. Tomorrow’s showers are most likely only in the morning and will be light. The highest probability is also over Cape Cod. Temperatures will be cool the next couple of days with the northeasterly flow followed by a warming trend for the middle of the week. Temperatures will get into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

You might have noticed the sky conditions changing quite a bit Monday as we’ve seen sunshine, clouds, and even a few showers. The satellite loop is an interesting one with an upper level low pressure area to our northeast rotating moisture around itself. At times, the cloud cover is quite dense and then it’s quickly followed by waves of sunshine.

A few showers may clip Cape Cod Tuesday morning. COD Weather

Wednesday and Thursday are, without a doubt, the best weather days this week and, if you have some time, good opportunities to take advantage of the fall for leaf peeping and perusing local farms.

Temperatures will reach at least 60 degrees in most spots Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. COD Weather

The light this time of the year is quite beautiful with the lower sun angle bringing about longer shadows. This evening is the final 6 p.m. sunset until later in March. This time of the year, the 5 p.m. sunsets don’t last very long, just a few weeks. Once we set the clocks back the first week of November, we quickly go into the 4 p.m. hour. This is the downside of getting off daylight saving time. If you’re a morning person, it will bring us back some light earlier in the day, but only until December and then it’s dark again in the mornings.

The sun will set prior to 6 p.m. starting Tuesday and continue that early until next March. TimeandDate.com

It’s never too early to think about the weekend, and like last weekend we have the chance for more rain. If you remember a week ago it looked like this past weekend would be wet to start. But over time, the forecast changed and we ended up with a pretty nice stretch.

This weekend is a little bit of a different set up and I think it’s less likely that the forecast changes enough that we avoid the rain. This doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen, it’s just at this point I think it’s more likely that Saturday turns wet and Sunday turns sunny.

Low pressure is likely to bring at least some wet weather Saturday, but the intensity and stretch it is still in question. Tropical Tidbits

The strength of low pressure moving through New England will determine how much rain we receive and how long it lasts. There’ll be plenty of time over the next couple of days to hone the forecast, but if you’re making plans for the upcoming weekend, which includes the Head of the Charles, I would say stay tuned to the latest forecast.



