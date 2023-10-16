‘We won’t tolerate it’: Mass. Governor Maura Healey reacts to neo-Nazi group protesting outside her home

The protestors reportedly held a sign reading, “New England is ours, the rest must go,” according to WBZ-TV . The group — which describes itself as a “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity dedicated to raising AUTHENTIC resistance to the enemies of our people in the New England area” — has protested in Quincy and Woburn outside of hotels and welcome centers that have provided shelter for immigrants amid an influx of migrant families into Massachusetts.

About 25 protestors, who police believe were members of the New England-based NSC-131, stood outside Healey’s home for roughly one hour Saturday before leaving around 9:40 p.m., according to State Police. No one was arrested.

Governor Maura Healey on Monday denounced a local neo-Nazi group for “trying to scare people” after roughly two dozen of its members protested outside her Arlington home on Saturday.

An aide to Healey did not say Monday whether the governor was home at the time.

“These Neo-Nazis and white supremacists are trying to scare people from exercising their rights and standing up to their hate. We won’t tolerate it in Massachusetts,” Healey said in a statement released by her office. “Local, state and federal law enforcement will hold accountable perpetrators of violence and those who threaten violence and will keep our communities and residents safe.”

A spokesperson for the State Police, whose personnel make up Healey’s personal security team, did not immediately release a copy of an incident report about the episode, and instead directed a Globe reporter to file a public records request. State law gives public agencies up to 10 business days to respond to such requests.

David Procopio, the State Police spokesperson, said “on-scene field personnel” and the State Police Operations Watch Center closely monitored the demonstration. A spokesperson for Arlington Police said the department was not involved in the response.

NSC-131 — the letters are short for the Nationalist Social Club — was founded in 2019 and now has some 30 to 40 members, the Globe has reported.

Its members have also targeted drag story hours and other community events, distributing Nazi literature, chanting slurs at marginalized groups, and sparring with counter-protesters. At least 10 military veterans have been linked to NSC-131, according to Globe analysis of media reports, court documents, and independent research.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.