Mass. politicians condemn murder of 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and City Council President Ed Flynn released statements Monday afternoon.

By Vivi Smilgius Globe Correspondent,Updated October 16, 2023, 53 minutes ago
US congresswoman Ayanna Pressley condemned the murder of a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois, decrying Islamophobia and hate crimes in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas.Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

Massachusetts politicians have condemned the killing of a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois this weekend, denouncing hate speech and Islamophobia in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas.

On Saturday, 71-year-old Joseph M. Czuba was charged with fatally stabbing a Palestinian-American boy and seriously wounding his mother, who were tenants of Czuba’s. Police declared the attack a hate crime after relatives of the landlord said he targeted the victims because of their faith as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

US Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Boston Democrat, released a statement Monday afternoon via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, calling the boy’s murder “a clear hate crime emboldened by hateful Islamophobic rhetoric.”

One hour later, Boston City Council President Ed Flynn released a statement on X, condemning “acts of hate toward anyone.” The statement also said racism and hate crimes have no place in Boston or America.


Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.

