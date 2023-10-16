Mass. politicians condemn murder of 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois

Massachusetts politicians have condemned the killing of a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois this weekend, denouncing hate speech and Islamophobia in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas.

On Saturday, 71-year-old Joseph M. Czuba was charged with fatally stabbing a Palestinian-American boy and seriously wounding his mother, who were tenants of Czuba’s. Police declared the attack a hate crime after relatives of the landlord said he targeted the victims because of their faith as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

US Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Boston Democrat, released a statement Monday afternoon via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, calling the boy’s murder “a clear hate crime emboldened by hateful Islamophobic rhetoric.”