Mass. politicians condemn murder of 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois

Massachusetts politicians have condemned the killing of a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois this weekend, denouncing hate speech and Islamophobia in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas.
On Saturday, 71-year-old Joseph M. Czuba was charged with fatally stabbing a Palestinian-American boy and seriously wounding his mother, who were tenants of Czuba’s. Police declared the attack a hate crime after relatives of the landlord said he targeted the victims because of their faith as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.
US Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Boston Democrat, released a statement Monday afternoon via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, calling the boy’s murder “a clear hate crime emboldened by hateful Islamophobic rhetoric.”
This is absolutely devastating.— Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) October 16, 2023
A 6 year-old Palestinian American boy brutally murdered and his mother repeatedly stabbed by their landlord who broke into their home shouting “Muslims must die."
A clear hate crime emboldened by hateful Islamophobic rhetoric. https://t.co/ccrtJZC5Kx
One hour later, Boston City Council President Ed Flynn released a statement on X, condemning “acts of hate toward anyone.” The statement also said racism and hate crimes have no place in Boston or America.
Please see my full statement below on the horrific murder of a Muslim child in Illinois. Hate speech and hate crimes have no place in our city and our country. #bospoli pic.twitter.com/mCeFwUOfip— Ed Flynn 愛德華費連 (@EdforBoston) October 16, 2023
