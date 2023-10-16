Healey to implement capacity limits at emergency shelter system, as state on ‘verge of reaching capacity’

Lieutenant General Leon Scott Rice, a New Hampshire native, longtime Southampton resident, and former director of the Air National Guard, will lead the statewide response, Healey said. Before he took his job at the Pentagon, Rice served as a commander in the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

“We are entering a new phase of this challenge,” Healey said at a State House news conference. “We can no longer guarantee shelter placement for families who are sent here.”

Frustrated by a lack of federal help, Governor Maura Healey on Monday said the state will begin implementing a capacity limit by November within its overwhelmed emergency shelter system, where she plans to appoint a former Massachusetts National Guard leader to be the new director.

The announcement marks a sharp pivot in the state’s response to an influx of migrant families that has pushed Massachusetts’ shelter system to the brink. As of Friday, the number of families in the state’s shelter system had ballooned to roughly 7,000, with nearly half of them — 3,225 families in all — staying in state-subsidized hotels or motels.

In all, there are roughly 23,000 people in the state’s shelter system, the equivalent of a “small city” spread across 90 communities, said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. About half of those in the emergency shelter system are newly arrived immigrants, Healey said.

Healey said Monday that the state will stop adding more shelter units, and will implement a capacity limit on Nov. 1. In state officials’ presentation to service providers of the state-subsidized hotels and motels Monday morning, a copy of which was obtained by the Globe, state officials said they do not have enough units or funding to safely expand capacity beyond 7,500 families, a level Healey said the state expects to hit by month’s end.

“We’ve really done all that we can,” Healey said. The state’s shelter system, she said, is “on the verge of reaching capacity,” making the need for federal help all the more urgent. “This level of demand is not sustainable.”

It was not immediately clear what would happen to families who cannot find room in the existing shelters. Massachusetts is the only state in the nation with a “right-to-shelter” law statewide, a 1983 law that obligates officials to immediately house eligible families. The crisis has prompted calls from state Republicans and some local leaders for the state to reshape, suspend, or even eliminate the mandate, though legislative leaders have not indicated they plan on seriously pursuing that option.

State officials said in the presentation they would continue to “serve every family who appeals for help as best we can,” but would prioritize families with health and safety risks for shelter placement. Healey also said the state will maintain a wait list for emergency shelter housing, with plans for “triaging families.”

“We are not ending the right-to-shelter law,” Healey said. “We are being clear though, we will not be able to guarantee placement for folks who are sent here after the end of this month. We will do what we can.”

The complex crisis has drawn in a web of state officials, from Healey’s health and human services office, her newly created housing secretariat, and the National Guard in addition to an array of nonprofit and advocacy groups.

Healey declared a state of emergency in August and, weeks later, said she would activate members of the National Guard to help families living in hotels that don’t have a contracted service provider, typically a nonprofit, to help families access medical care, find transportation, or organize food deliveries.

As of last week, 250 National Guard members, including a sitting state senator, had been deployed to 40 hotels and motels, according to administration officials. That number doesn’t include another 50 National Guard members who were stationed a temporary shelter for families at Joint Base Cape Cod.

She also sent the Legislature a proposal to infuse $250 million into the shelter system. It’s a significant sum, given Healey signed a budget in August that dedicated roughly $325 million to the state’s emergency assistance and shelter system for the entire fiscal year. But the Legislature has yet to act on the request.

“It’s not going to solve our problem. It may not even get us to the end of this month,” House Speaker Ronald Mariano said of the $250 million request in an appearance on WCVB on Sunday, when he also cast doubt on a divided Congress, where the US House is still without a speaker, providing relief.

“I know the cavalry isn’t on the other side of the hill,” Mariano said. “Right now there’s a rudderless ship that controls the spigots of the help that we need.”

Healey, like other Democrats around the country, has repeatedly pleaded for federal action from the Biden administration and Congress, saying the state alone cannot absorb the costs of the crisis. She has twice written to the Biden administration, imploring officials to quickly grant work permits to the thousands of migrants who have overwhelmed the state’s shelter system and to send money to help the state provide necessary resources such as housing and transportation.

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security visited Massachusetts last week, when they spoke with legislative and state leaders, Boston officials, and local officials in Woburn, among others, “to identify ways we can continue to maximize our support for communities that are addressing the needs of migrants.”

State officials and immigration advocates argue that the federal government’s long backlog of work permit applications has become a key obstacle in helping migrants exit the shelters and live independently. Local and state officials across the country have cited the backlog of work permit applications, which, once approved, would allow migrants to earn money and thus find their own housing, as a top complaint.

Healey reiterated her demands for federal action on Monday, saying the state needs not just funding but more sites to house families. The crisis, she said, is a federal problem whose burden is being carried by the states.

“State and local budgets can only stretch so far,” she said.

The state’s response has also drawn criticism at times, particularly from local officials who say they have been surprised by families suddenly being moved to a hotel or motel into their town with little notice. Mayors and town administrators say the sudden influx of young children has also strained their school systems, and filled hotels that otherwise are needed by others.

The state’s response in general has been “decentralized,” said Woburn mayor Scott Galvin, where roughly 160 families are staying in hotels or motels.

“The model it seems the Commonwealth wants is to have volunteer groups on the ground to fill in the gaps where the services aren’t being filled. That’s not sustainable,” he told the Globe before Healey’s announcement. “The volunteers in the community have other jobs.”

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.