Neo-Nazi group NSC-131 drops recruitment fliers in Westfield

Dickinson said he did not know how many fliers were distributed.

Residents there awoke Monday morning to find fliers from the Nationalist Socialist Club, or NSC-131, tucked into plastic sandwich bags weighted with small gray rocks and left in their driveways, said Westfield police Captain Steve Dickinson.

An increasingly active neo-Nazi group that has staged anti-immigration protests and demonstrations against drag queen story-hours around the state has begun making house calls, scattering recruitment fliers across driveways in Massachusetts neighborhoods, most recently targeting Westfield.

“They hit several neighborhoods in Westfield,” Dickinson said.

“New Englanders! You are being Replaced[.] Organize and Resist!” the fliers said. “The Nationalist Social Club is a pro-white street-oriented fraternity dedicated to raising authentic resistance to the enemies of our people in the New England area. This takes the form of networking, training, activism, outreach, and above all, action.”

“No matter how you find this, if you are a man of European descent in the New England area that wishes to see a better future for your people, contact us to get to work.”

Separately from the Westfield fliers, Governor Maura Healey denounced NSC-131 on Monday for “trying to scare people” after roughly two dozen of its members protested outside her Arlington home on Saturday.

The organization has been classified as a hate group by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Similar fliers were distributed in the same method by NSC-131 in Plymouth in late September and in New Bedford on Oct. 11.

Westfield police advised residents of the appearance of the fliers in a noon post on the department’s Facebook page.

“We are aware that flyers for a white supremacist organization were left in neighborhoods in the Western Ave area,” the post said. “This organization has conducted similar activities all over New England. The fliers are in a small plastic bag weighted with small stones and were likely thrown from a vehicle. Anyone with a description or video of the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (413)-572-6400.”

By 2:30 p.m., the department sent an email to an address posted on the fliers advising that the group had unlawfully distributed the materials and could be subject to fines.

“Please be advised that your recent distribution of materials in Westfield, MA was done in violation of Westfield City Ordinance Sec. 9-18,” the email said. “Violations of this ordinance are subject to a fine of up to $300 per offense. Please ensure that any future activities by your organization in Westfield comply with all local and state laws. Thank you.”

The ordinance cited in the email says: “No person shall distribute, or cause to be distributed, any handbill, circular, program or advertising slip, in or upon any street in the city, unless such handbill, circular, program or advertising slip is placed within the doors of stores, offices and business houses, and at the doors of residences or to a person on the street who is willing to accept the handbill, circular, program or advertising slip.”

Dickinson said that as of late Monday afternoon, the department had not heard back from NSC-131.

“We probably won’t,” Dickinson said. “If we get any information or leads, we’ll certainly investigate that.”

The mayor of New Bedford condemned the group and immediately reported it to the FBI after similar fliers appeared on porches and doorsteps near Buttonwood Park on Oct. 11, according to published reports.

The same group struck in Plymouth on Sept. 28 and 29, distributing about 40 packets, said Captain Jason Higgins of the Plymouth Police Department.

“At first glance, this flyer seems to be within the confines of the 1st amendment,” the department said in a post on its Facebook page. “Of course, we do not like this type of literature, or any like it that pits any race, creed, or religion against each other. As a community, we have shown time and time again the good that we can do to help each other out. As a community, we will stamp out hatred if it rears its ugly head.”

An investigation into the distribution of fliers has since been closed, Higgins said Monday.

“It is a First Amendment right,” Higgins said. “The only charge that we came up with was potential littering. But we did let our federal partners know what was going on as well, and we informed the public on our Facebook post.”

NSC-131 has been active in Massachusetts for more than a year, staging protests at drag queen story hours in Jamaica Plain, the Seaport, Fall River, and Taunton.

The group’s leader, Chris Hood, who lives in Newburyport, was ordered not guilty to public fighting in connection to the July 2022 protest in Jamaica Plain, the Globe reported. On June 5, a New Hampshire superior court judge dismissed another case against NSC-131 taken up by the state’s attorney general, according to WBUR.

In August the group protested outside three Woburn hotels, delivering anti-immigration messages after city officials said that nearly 60 migrant families were being housed in hotels in the city. They wore face coverings and held a banner indicating they were part of Nationalist Socialist Club 131.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.