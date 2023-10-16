A former lawyer focuses on reducing sexual assaults on college campuses

Approximately one in every three women and one in six men are sexually assaulted at some point during the four years they attend college. Alex Romano left his job as a lawyer to devote himself to reducing those stats.

Since 2016, Romano has been working on developing and launching Student Ally, a new app that he says can reduce the number of sexual assaults on college campuses while also helping report assaults.

Q: What is Student Ally, and how does it work?

A: Student Ally is a technical platform that combines an application for students, but with a variety of back-end systems for university employees to help In the event a student is assaulted, it has a variety of components built in that empowers survivors to present the facts that they need to get their truth out, it gives respondents the ability to get the facts they need for their defense, and then it gives the schools the tools they need to resolve those cases quickly.

What do you mean when you say this app “prevents” sexual assault?

A: There’s a variety of components built in on the student side. When they download the app, they go through micro-chapters (5-minute video training sessions) that cover consent, how to initiate a sexual encounter and how to respond to one, the dangers and impact of alcohol. It creates a better broad-based knowledge among students about what to look out for, how to stick up for themselves, and how to communicate better with one another. The very first level of prevention is just better training. We integrate quizzes and incentives. In our focus groups, we saw a 300 percent increase in engagement versus the industry-leading training programs.

After training, students are onboarded onto a safety platform on the app. So if they go out with friends, they can link phones together so no one gets separated from a group.

Give me an example of how that safety platform might work.

A: (After linking with your friends’ phone)] you can say you never want to be more than 300 feet from your friends tonight. If one of your friends goes to use the bathroom and gets pushed out a door in a parking lot, then the rest of the group will get an alert. You can set geo-specific locations you want to arrive at by specific times. If you want to be back at your dorm by 2 a.m., and if you’re not back, the system sends your current location to whatever emergency contacts you’ve selected and then continues to broadcast that until you deactivate it.

When did the app launch?

A: I started working on this in 2016. For the first few years, I focused on the compliance and legal side. I started building the app in 2020, and the product was completed in early 2022. We’ve been working to build partnerships to launch it with schools since then.

Why is reporting a sexual assault on an app a good option?

A: Survivors can report from an area they feel safe, and not every survivor wants to go in front of someone, especially in a moment where they are feeling incredibly vulnerable. It’s why so many assaults — on and off college campuses — go unreported.

Survivors of sexual violence on college campuses typically end up reporting their assault to the Title IX offices. Is Student Ally trying to replace or work alongside Title IX coordinators?

A: In a way, we can do both. The idea isn’t to replace the Title IX office. That in-person connection is incredibly important. But they are incredibly overburdened and lack resources. This app can really streamline the process (between reporting, intake, evidence collection, etc.). Rather than spending six months investigating something, the app can allow the survivor to provide all that same information about an alleged assault in six hours. It is also designed to take the bias out of the process.

What internal challenges do Title IX offices currently face?

A: Many Title IX coordinators are incredibly hard-working people who want to help, but without enough public awareness, the schools are not prioritizing funding toward resources or tools to help survivors on their campuses. Couple that with an intense case load and it’s causing many of these coordinators to quit, and they are doing so in droves. In Massachusetts, for example, the average Title IX coordinator leaves after two years.

Are any schools using the app now?

A: We just closed on a partnership with the Council of Independent Colleges, which is a consortium of 700 colleges and universities.

What kinds of strides are you making in Rhode Island?

A: Unfortunately, in Rhode Island — and several other states — there are schools that acknowledge the issue and that assaults on and off campuses are a problem. However, they have not invested in the solutions. We’ve spoken to pretty much every school in Rhode Island. We’ve met with Title IX coordinators who tell us they get a dozen women a week who walk into their offices. I tell them what the app can do for them, and how we worked closely with survivors to develop every piece of this app. And then I never see those coordinators again. When you speak to the administration at the school, they often say they think they are handling these incidents just fine. But statistically, we know that isn’t true.

What reasons are schools giving for not using Student Ally, or another similar tool?

Mostly money. In other cases, bureaucracy. Title IX coordinators don’t have a lot of power in the administration. Public universities face their own set of issues about where public funding goes. But for parents, the health and safety of their student is the most important. We see information about active shooters on television every time there’s a mass shooting, and there’s such an acute awareness about the danger. But if you look at the statistics, the likelihood of a child being impacted by a school shooting is incredibly low. I wish there was a fractional amount of awareness about the prevalence of sexual violence on college campuses, and how schools don’t have proper training. We worked with students and survivors to build our app. They said the current training at their schools is terrible, and they don’t complete it or they rush through it and disengage. But for some schools, it checks the necessary boxes.

What made you aware of the issue of sexual assault on college campuses?

A: I’ve worked in the employment and compliance space. Mishandling sexual assault is the single biggest liability in higher education. United Educators (the largest insurer of colleges in the country) puts out a Large Loss Report every year, and one-third of all major losses in education last year were for sexual violence. Schools had to pay out $1.56 billion in settlements for their mishandling of sexual assault cases, according to their latest report. That’s only the public information. I can’t imagine what colleges pay in private. I’ve heard of survivors getting around $80,000 to go away, and that’s never published.

Higher education needs a better digital infrastructure for handling sexual assault cases. Right now, it’s too much for one person, like the single Title IX coordinator many schools have, to handle on their own.





