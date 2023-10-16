Tell us: What do you think is the worst tourist trap in New England?

With Halloween now just two weeks away, tourists are flocking to Salem to celebrate the holiday.
Since the pandemic, crowds have swelled and residents have capitalized on the demand, with many renting out rooms and apartment units for thousands of dollars a night.
And while many people are willing to shell out the cash for the full Salem Halloween experience, others avoid it at all costs, calling it a tourist trap.
So we want to know: Are there any other destinations in New England that you’d consider a tourist trap? Fill out the form below, or leave a comment. Your feedback may be featured in a reader response section of this article, and on social media.
