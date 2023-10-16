Eight people who will shape the 2024 New Hampshire primary

Today those tenets of the invisible primary are as dead as Iowa’s first-in-the-nation Democratic caucuses, which the Democratic National Committee moved this year from first back a month to Super Tuesday.

During this period, candidates would move up or down some perceived ranking among politicos based on three factors: polling, money raised, and quality of campaign infrastructure, especially endorsements.

At some point in the last half-century, political scientists came up with the term “the invisible primary” to describe the period of intense presidential primary campaigning before anyone, even early state New Hampshire voters, actually cast ballots.

Polling still matters, of course.

Money doesn’t really. For major candidates, the money is endless. And in the post-Citizens United/ ”super” PAC age, minor candidates can still play as long as a few rich people bankroll them.

And endorsements? They don’t matter a bit, as underscored by the Globe’s effort during the 2016 cycle to track the 230 most important endorsements in the New Hampshire primary for both parties.

Democrat Bernie Sanders and Republican Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary for their respective parties that year. Both ranked basically dead last in the field for respected endorsements in the Globe chart.

All of which is to say, in 2024, the past model is officially broken.

But people still matter, in a broader sense, when it comes to shaping the contours of New Hampshire’s primary, which remains a crucial part of the nominating process for all that’s changed in recent years.

Here is a look at eight in particular who will shape it and why.





Chris Sununu

At one point Sununu, New Hampshire’s popular Republican governor, was giving the appearance that he may run for president himself. He visited several states, including Florida and California, and was raising money for a run via a political action committee.

In June, he announced he would not seek the Republican nomination. Later he turned down running for what would have been a record fifth term as governor. And that was all after he passed running for US Senate.

The reason he was mentioned for all those opportunities is obvious to anyone in New Hampshire. No governor of the state has been so popular for so long as Sununu, who was first elected to a two-year term in 2016. An August poll from the University of New Hampshire put his approval rating at 63 percent, which is down from well over 80 percent amid the early months of the pandemic.

Indeed the same poll found that 18 percent of Republicans and 17 percent of Democrats viewed him as one of the best governors in state history.

All of this is the background for the 2024 primary. Sununu has been meeting with candidates, attending their events, and says he will endorse. Who and when? That’s unclear, though he’s made no secret he’s not backing former president Donald Trump, who he thinks will lose the general election. He also said he would actively tell candidates to drop out of the race to winnow the field in order help find a direct challenger to Trump.

It will certainly be the biggest endorsement in the New Hampshire primary. It might be the biggest in the nation this primary season.





Dante Scala

When local and national press need an unbiased, smart quote about what is really happening in New Hampshire politics, there is one pundit above all the rest: Scala. A University of New Hampshire political science professor, Scala sets conventional wisdom about what is happening on the ground in the state probably more than anyone else.

One reason that he is so trusted: Scala actually leaves his ivory tower office. He is a regular presence at all kinds of political events in the state and is in regular conversation with operatives and candidates.





Adam Sexton

Between both parties there are roughly a dozen candidates running for president in New Hampshire. Yet there is just one New Hampshire television station and just one person at that station shaping day-to-day which candidates deserve airtime on the state’s dominant media platform.

Sexton currently holds the title of WMUR-TV’s Political Director, one of the most unique positions in American politics because of the reasons stated above. While most viewers know him as the co-moderator of a presidential debate, the coverage decisions he makes every day are probably more influential, especially when he must choose between several simultaneous events. His power to shape the news cycle is only enhanced by the questions he asks and the soundbites he chooses to highlight.

There used to be a saying in New Hampshire politics that if WMUR didn’t show up, your event didn’t happen. News habits have shifted away from local television a lot in the last decade, but the saying is still basically true.

Greg Moore

Moore, like many New Hampshire political operatives, first moved to the state to work on a presidential campaign — in his case decades ago. He served in senior roles in campaigns at different levels, but for years he has run the state chapter of the Koch Brothers-backed Americans for Prosperity. (His predecessor was Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s first campaign manager in 2016.)

While AFP is expected to endorse in the contest, Moore’s real role in shaping the primary is as a convener of conversation and people. He runs regular meetings of the state’s conservative elite and has friends in all of the campaigns and in the local press.

Consider the night of the first Republican presidential debate when national outlets covered a watch party of undecided voters at a Manchester restaurant. The person who held the event and controlled the guest list? Moore.





Jayne Millerick

For the past seven years Millerick has been working behind the scenes as Governor Chris Sununu’s Chief of Staff. Millerick entered the role as one of the state’s top political power players in her own right.

A former state Republican Party chair, Millerick has deep ties with all the key players in the state. Do you need someone in Orford to put together a house party? Millerick knows who to go to. And with her perch in the governor’s office, she has deep connections with people at all levels inside the government.

With Sununu’s decision to not seek re-election, Millerick could choose to stay with Sununu through next year and help craft the endorsement process, place other staff with friendly campaigns, and serve as a gatekeeper to the Sununu brand.

If, however, she decides to cash out and pick a candidate to work for, it could be the most significant staff move all year.





Dave Scanlan

For nearly a half-century, the New Hampshire primary was largely associated with one person: New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, occupying the role of guardian of the first-in-the-nation primary who sets the date, runs the candidate filing period, and runs the primary itself.

After 45 years in the role, Gardner retired early last year and handed the reins to Scanlan, his longtime deputy. Now running the first primary in the top job, Scanlan has been forced to face what many see as the biggest challenge of the primary’s 100-year existence. At the behest of President Biden, the Democratic National Committee has been aiming to demote New Hampshire from the first primary to sharing second place, an idea that openly violates the state law Scanlan is ordered with administrating that says the state must be first.

But along with all that Scanlan already made a huge decision that dramatically impacted the primary: he will allow Trump’s name to be on the primary ballot despite court cases saying he violated the 14th amendment by aiding an insurrection.





The independent voter

The single biggest factor in the 2024 New Hampshire presidential primary is how many independent voters decide to participate in the primary, which party ballot they pick up, and which candidates they prefer.

Technically called “undeclared voters” in the Granite State, this group of voters reject party labels, and in so doing they are able to pick either the Democratic primary ballot or the Republican one. Roughly 39 percent of the state’s voters are registered this way, making them its largest voting bloc.

At the moment the Republican contest appears to have two lanes: the Trump-y lane and the non-Trump-y lane. Look for candidates in the non-Trumpy lane to pour energy into courting independent voters.





Rachel Goldsmith

Goldsmith is not a household name, but she is influential in an under-the-radar way and very important for candidates because of her leadership roles and connections to two very influential groups in the upcoming primary.

First, Goldsmith heads up the Moms for Liberty’s New Hampshire chapter. The controversial group has been a favorite of candidates such as Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, who want to tap into their networks.

Second, she is the former executive director for the Free State Project, a movement that aims to convince Libertarians to move to New Hampshire and create some type of small-government utopia. Politically, the group has some success at the local level and is very connected.

Without an explicitly Libertarian-minded candidate on the ballot this year, like Ron Paul or his son Rand Paul, Free State members could make the difference between which candidate gets third or fourth place and what issues are talked about on the campaign trail.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.