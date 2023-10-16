Red Line shuttles running slowly, but frequently, on first weekday of partial shutdown

A rush hour trip between Ashmont to JFK/UMass stations took up to twice as long Monday morning as it did last week, when trains were still running — not to mention extra time spent having to wait for the Red Line twice: once for the shuttle, and again for the train. Those delays left some riders late for work or school, and others reassessing their travel plans for the next two weeks.

The shutdown, which began Saturday, covers the Ashmont Branch south of JFK/UMass Station and the entire Mattapan Line . Free shuttles are running continuously between Mattapan and JFK/UMass Stations, eliminating the usual transfer from trolleys to trains at Ashmont Station.

On the first weekday morning of the MBTA’s two-week shutdown of the Red Line’s Ashmont Branch, some riders said the switch to shuttle buses has been relatively painless — aside from lengthening their already slow commute.

Brandon Christie, a 26-year-old Dorchester resident, boarded a shuttle at Ashmont Station around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Christie works weekends, so he already had two days’ worth of experience with the shuttles as he stood on the inbound platform at JFK/UMass, a little after 7 a.m.

He estimated that taking the shuttle adds an extra 20 to 25 minutes to his morning commute, including time spent waiting for a train after transferring.

“I would have been at South Station already,” nearly at work, Christie said. “I can’t wait for the trains to get back running.”

Except for a handful of employees, Ashmont Station was empty Monday. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Still, Christie said his experience actually riding the shuttle “wasn’t that bad,” even if it added a few minutes to the trip.

He said the shuttles seemed to come quickly — a sentiment others shared.

The MBTA promises shuttles will run every 2-3 minutes between JFK/UMass and Ashmont Stations during peak times, and every 7-8 minutes during off-peak times. Shuttles between JFK/UMass and Mattapan Stations run every 12-15 minutes, with no rush hour boost.

Up and down the Ashmont Branch Monday morning, a stream of yellow, Yankee Line buses filled sections of Dorchester Avenue. MBTA workers in high-visibility jackets could be seen walking on the branch’s tracks, which are closed for repairs the T says will restore safety and reliability on the route.

Although they lamented extra time spent in transit — worsened by rush hour traffic, which at times slowed shuttles to a walking pace — some riders said they were surprised by the frequency of the buses and the ease of navigating them.

For Kim P., a Boston Public Schools secretary who declined to give her last name, switching to shuttles was just the latest headache in a morning full of delays. The 53-year-old started her morning by missing the Route 10 bus, then missing her Red Line train. She boarded a shuttle at JFK/UMass around 7:15 a.m., arriving at Ashmont about 25 minutes later — just in time to watch her next bus, Route 23, pull away.

“I’m trying to be positive about it, but I know it’s going to get crazy,” Kim said. “I know it’s a lot. There’s a lot of train stations, a lot of tracks, and you can only fix so much at a certain time.”

Shuttles slowed as rush hour traffic filled the roads around 8 a.m.

One bus, which pulled into JFK/UMass around 8:25 a.m., took more than 40 minutes to drive from Ashmont — more than double the time it took trains to complete that trip last week, according to data collected by advocacy group TransitMatters.

Caleb Felder, an advisor at Boston University who lives in Dorchester, stepped off his shuttle at JFK/UMass shortly after 8:30 a.m. By then, he knew he would be late to work; the shuttle added between 20 and 30 minutes to his commute, he said.

“It’s gonna change my whole morning routine,” Felder said with resignation, pausing as he spoke. “I’ll probably move my workouts to evening and get up a little earlier.”

He said he waited about five to 10 minutes for his shuttle to arrive, but as a longtime Red Line rider, who’s dealt with weekend closures for months, “I know the drill.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.