Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in Copley Square

Demonstrators carrying signs reading, “Free Palestine!” “End the Occupation Now!” and “Let Gaza Live!” spilled across the steps of the Boston Public Library’s main branch amid sporadic rain and later marched through the Back Bay, chanting, “Free, free, Palestine!” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

Thousands rallied in Copley Square and marched to the Israeli consulate calling for Palestinian liberation on Monday evening, as war raged between Israel and Hamas more than a week after a sneak attack by the militant group killed more than 1,000 Israelis — most of them civilians — and Israel retaliated with a siege on the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

Lea Kayali, of the Palestinian Youth Movement, spoke to the crowd about the growing number of Palestinian fatalities, as Israeli forces continue airstrikes across Gaza and Hamas militants barrage Israel with rocket attacks.

“Shame!” the protesters yelled in response to each statistic.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

At least 2,778 people have been killed and 9,700 wounded in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry there. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, the vast majority civilians massacred in Hamas’s Oct. 7 assault. The Israeli military said Monday that at least 199 hostages were taken into Gaza, more than previously estimated.

Kayali described Israel’s recent military actions in Gaza as a “barbaric siege” and genocide. Palestinians, she said, deserve to live in dignity, not under rubble.

“I know in my bones that one day Palestine will be free,” she said. The crowd cheered.

Israa Alzamli fought back tears as she told the crowd of her relatives who were killed in Israeli attacks.

“My uncle and his wife are dead,” she said, her voice thick with emotion.

Rachel Domond railed against US support for Israel, saying the worst terrorists are imperialists.

“Biggest threat in the world today?” she asked the crowd. “Israel and USA!” protesters shouted back.

Advertisement

A child hoisted up another child to display his sign to the crowd during an “All Out for Palestine” rally in Copley Square. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Marlenne Vizcarra, a Spanish teacher from Watertown, held a sign that read “Free Palestine” in large block letters and wore a cloth around her neck bearing the colors of the Palestinian flag, which was given to her by Palestinian friends on their wedding day.

“They gave me this, and I cherish them, so I’m here to support them and support the people,” Vizcarra said.

Tears welled in her eyes as she recounted seeing the violence unfold in news reports over the past week.

“I hurt for the children,” she said. “The children call out to me. I dream about them. I can’t stop thinking about them and their families. It’s very personal to me, because I’m a mother and I know that I wouldn’t want my children to be in such danger, such jeopardy.”

Vizcarra said she couldn’t just “sit back and let my government support what’s happening.”

“It’s not about taking sides,” she added. “It’s about being a critical thinker and knowing the truth and knowing both sides of the story, so you can make an informed decision as a critical thinker. That’s what I teach my students.”

Inside the library, staffers tried to keep demonstrators from spilling in through the front entrance.

“They’re on the statue!” one worker said as she looked out the door.

Boston police officers and state troopers in neon-yellow coats stood watch nearby, at the corner of Dartmouth Street and Huntington Avenue.

After more than an hour in Copley Square, the crowd began marching east down Boylston Street toward the Israeli consulate, as police blocked traffic to allow the marchers to safely proceed.

Advertisement

In Park Plaza, where the consulate has its offices, double rows of metal barriers blocked access to the building. As demonstrators began marching around the structure, at least a dozen police officers could be seen watching the crowd from the lobby.

The marchers stopped outside and chanted “Hey, hey, ho, ho, the occupation has got to go!” and “Free, free Palestine!” After a time, the march resumed, headed south on Arlington Street, and looped back around to Copley Square.

A protester chanted during an “All Out for Palestine” rally in Copley Square. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Hala and Yasmin, friends who attended the rally with their children and asked to be identified by their first names, held signs showing children wounded by the bombings in Gaza.

“The whole world is failing us as Muslims and failing us as human beings,” Hala said.

“I feel like they are my kids there,” she added. “Whenever I see these pictures, whenever I see these videos, I see my kids.”

Besan, a Milton man who declined to share his last name, stood with his 6-year-old son sitting on his shoulders, waving a Palestinian flag. He said he has mourned the lives lost both in Gaza and Israel.

“I think we just need a lot more people listening to all voices,” he said. “I think peace is something that Jews deserve, and I think peace is what Palestinians deserve.”

Besan said he took his son and daughter to a synagogue in Milton last week when the community was invited to gather there.

Advertisement

“I want them to see both sides of this story and to know that there is pain on both sides,” he said.

Susan McLucas, of Somerville, said she is has “long been concerned about the Palestinian cause.” She is worried about the humanitarian crisis unfolding as civilians have been ordered to evacuate northern Gaza.

“If you ask a million people to leave and don’t give them food or water, it’s going to be an absolute catastrophe,” she said. “I would hate to be in that position, trying to decide to stay home and take a principled stand and maybe get bombed in my house, or do I leave and maybe never get to come back?”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Protesters marched down Boylston Street toward the Israeli consulate during an “All Out for Palestine” rally that started in Copley Square. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.