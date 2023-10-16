Victims identified in two separate fatal shootings in Dorchester

Boston police on Monday identified two men killed in separate shootings in Dorchester on Friday and Saturday.

Kalil Jackson, 25, of Dorchester, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was shot at 1194 Blue Hill Ave. on Saturday, police said in a statement.

In a separate shooting at 46 Corona St. on Friday afternoon, James Jones, 30, of Dorchester, was also pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a separate statement.