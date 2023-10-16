Victims identified in two separate fatal shootings in Dorchester

Boston police on Monday identified two men killed in separate shootings in Dorchester on Friday and Saturday.
Kalil Jackson, 25, of Dorchester, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was shot at 1194 Blue Hill Ave. on Saturday, police said in a statement.
In a separate shooting at 46 Corona St. on Friday afternoon, James Jones, 30, of Dorchester, was also pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a separate statement.
Police said Saturday that the killings bring Boston’s homicide total to 32 for this year.
Both shootings are under investigation by the department’s Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the unit at 617-343-4470.
Advertisement
To assist the investigation anonymously, people can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ”TIP” to CRIME (27463).
For emotional support, Boston police urge residents to contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team for free, private help 24 hours a day at 617-431-0125.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.