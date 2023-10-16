The Wexner Foundation cuts ties with Harvard over Hamas response

Spokespeople for the university and the Kennedy School did not respond to a request for comment.

“Our core values and those of Harvard no longer align,” foundation leaders wrote. “HKS is no longer a place where Israeli leaders can go to develop the necessary skills to address the very real political and societal challenges they face.”

The Wexner Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering Jewish and Israeli leadership, said in a Monday letter to Harvard University’s board that it is “formally ending its financial and programmatic relationships with Harvard and the Harvard Kennedy School,” because of the university’s response to this month’s surprise Hamas attack on Israeli civilians.

The Wexner Foundation has for years financially supported a fellowship program at the Kennedy School designed for government and public service professionals from Israel. Its goal is training “Israel’s next generation of public leaders,” according to Kennedy School’s website. The foundation donated about $1.8 million to Harvard in fiscal 2021 for the fellowship program, and an additional $667,000 to the university, according to the group’s fiscal 2021 tax filings.

Alumni of the program have moved on to hold high-ranking positions in the Israeli government.

Wexner Foundation leaders said in the letter, obtained by the Globe, that they are “stunned and sickened at the dismal failure of Harvard’s leadership to take a clear and unequivocal stand against the barbaric murders of innocent Israeli civilians by terrorists.”

Harvard leaders issued their first public statement nearly three days after the brutal Hamas attack on Israel, which many Jewish and Israeli students, alumni, and advocates found disappointing.

“We write to you today heartbroken by the death and destruction unleashed by the attack by Hamas that targeted citizens in Israel this weekend, and by the war in Israel and Gaza now under way,” Harvard officials wrote last Monday evening.

The next day, under immense pressure, Harvard President Claudine Gay issued a second statement that denounced the attacks as terrorism.

The university’s response was complicated by a controversial statement issued by about 30 student groups that seemed to justify Hamas’s attack. “Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum,” the statement said. “We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

The Wexner Foundation leaders said in the letter that “other university presidents have said precisely what we should have heard immediately from President Gay.”

“Harvard’s leaders were indeed tiptoeing, equivocating, and we, like former Harvard President Larry Summers cannot ‘fathom the administration’s failure to disassociate the university and condemn the statement’ swiftly issued by 34 student groups holding Israel entirely responsible for the violent terror attack on its own citizens. That should not have been hard,” the letter said.

The foundation’s decision comes amidst a broader fallout from Harvard’s response. Philanthropists Idan and Batia Ofer said last week that they are stepping down from the Harvard Kennedy School Dean’s Executive Board over the university’s response to the Hamas attacks.

And students linked to the controversial statement faced local and national backlash, and many have received online threats. Two billboard trucks drove through Harvard Square last week displaying the names and photos of Harvard students under the headline, “Harvard’s Leading Antisemites.”





