Israel’s consul general to New England: US lawmakers backing Israel in war against Hamas

“I have had the honor of seeing more than half the senators of the region — whether they be in Massachusetts, in Rhode Island, in Connecticut, in New Hampshire — personally over the last few days,” said Ambassador Meron Reuben ,who has served as consul general since 2020.

Israel’s consul general to New England said he had an “insightful” talk Monday with Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire about the war between his country and Hamas, one of several recent discussions with US lawmakers whose level of support for the Israeli people has left him “thankful and impressed.”

Reuben, whose office is in Boston, said he can’t overstate “how thankful and impressed we are with the support we are getting,” noting reports that President Biden is considering a trip to Israel in the coming days.

That Biden would visit Israel “despite what is going on” is “quite unbelievable,” Reuben said, and the US aircraft carrier strike groups bound for the region are “equivalent to the firepower” the Americans deployed against Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein 20 years ago.

“It’s reassuring for the state of Israel, and it’s also a message to Iran and its proxies like Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen, and other pro-Iranian groups in Syria,” Reuben said. “I think the Americans understood from the very beginning that what they must try to do is stop Iran from pushing its proxies into opening more fronts against the state of Israel.”

Reuben said his talk Monday with Hassan was “adjacent to” a meeting she had with members of New Hampshire’s Jewish community before flying back to Washington D.C.

Hassan’s office couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Reuben said Hassan spoke of the strong support the United States is extending to Israel in its fight against Hamas, which massacred more than 1,400 Israelis and took some 200 hostage during brutal rampages on Oct. 7.

Israel has responded with a relentless bombing campaign in Gaza that local health officials say has killed at least 2,778 people and wounded about 9,700, with an expected ground assault looming.

The conflict is tied to a broader struggle between “democratic societies and non-democratic societies, societies which feel they can sort of ram down their non-democratic [priorities] onto countries that are democratic,” Reuben said.

He said Israel will work to avoid civilian casualties.

“One would hope that the casualties would only be focused on terrorist organizations who have to be stopped,” Reuben said. “We do understand the fight is with Hamas” and other terror groups “interested in only one thing: That is the destruction of the state of Israel.”

The Palestinian people are being “held hostage” by terror groups, he said.

“They do have some supporters among civilians in the Gaza strip,” Reuben said, adding that Gaza “has been held hostage by Hamas for over 16 years” after the militant group “violently overtook” the Gaza Strip in 2007.

“We do have a double problem, and that is to try to get to the terrorist organization and terrorist infrastructure while causing as few civilian casualties as possible,” he said. “That is one of the reasons why the Israeli army requested that Palestinians” move to the south.

More than 1 million people have fled their homes, and 60 percent of them are now in the approximately 8-mile area south of the evacuation zone, according to the United Nations.

The Israeli military says it’s trying to clear away civilians for their safety ahead of a major campaign against Hamas in Gaza’s north, where it says the militants have extensive networks of tunnels and rocket launchers.

“Unfortunately, the terrorist organizations are doing their utmost to stop the stream of people going south so they can continue to use them, as they have done year in and year out, as human shields against an attack by the Israeli army,” Reuben said.

More than a week after Israel stopped entry of any supplies into Gaza, all eyes Monday were on the Rafahcq crossing, Gaza’s only connection to Egypt, where trucks carrying aid have waited for days to pass through. Israel forced the crossing to shut down with airstrikes on the Gaza side last week and has not agreed to reopening it for aid, the Associated Press reported Monday. Egyptian state TV and Gaza media reported Israel struck the crossing again Monday.

Reuben said Israel must “do our utmost to dispose of the Hamas regime,” destroy its military capacity, and “remove the terrorist threat that is posed to Israel from the other side of the fence.”

“We have to protect our citizens and our borders, and this is something that is going to have to be dealt with,” he said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.