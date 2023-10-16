Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema has another lackluster fundraising quarter

In her latest Federal Election Commission filing, Sinema — the independent senator who left the Democratic party last year — reported raising only $826,000 from the start of July through the end of September. It’s her worst fundraising quarter so far this year. While she has $10.8 million on hand, if she runs, she’s likely to face well-funded opposition from both her right and her left for the competitive Senate seat.

Kyrsten Sinema hasn’t said whether she’ll run for reelection, but her most recent fundraising filings show that if she wants in, she’ll have to start bringing in a lot more to hold her own in the 2024 Arizona Senate race.

Advertisement

Rep. Ruben Gallego, the progressive Democrat who had long been itching to challenge Sinema, is building a war chest. Gallego has been in the race since January, and he raised more than $3 million in the third quarter for the third consecutive quarter. He started the last quarter of the year with $5 million dollars on hand.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Republican candidate Kari Lake — a Trump-world darling who lost her race for governor in 2022 — jumped into the Republican primary for the Senate nomination last week. Her candidacy is too recent to be covered by the latest filing deadline, and her campaign did not respond to an inquiry asking how much she raised in the first 24 hours of her campaign.

Once a progressive House member, Sinema moved to the center during her tenure in Congress. Her centrist tendencies upset factions of the Democratic party, in particular, which have been unhappy with her for getting in the way of major parts of President Biden’s agenda throughout his administration.

“I promised Arizonans to be independent and work with anyone to deliver lasting results,” Sinema said in a statement earlier this month, in which she announced her cash on hand figure only. “Over the past four years, we’ve helped make a meaningful impact for Arizonans in every corner of our state -- and we have the resources to continue our work helping Arizonans build better lives for themselves and their families.”

Advertisement

Her team did not answer a question from the Globe about whether they were concerned such a paltry quarterly fundraising total would put her at a disadvantage during what is surely going to be one of the most expensive Senate races this cycle.

While it’s still unclear whether Sinema will jump into the race, NBC News reported she has outlined a path to victory to donors that would involve drawing more support from Republicans than Democrats. If she were to run for reelection, she could face campaign infrastructure hurdles due to not belonging to either major party.

Other competitive seats up for reelection next cycle include Ohio and Montana, in which Democrats Sherrod Brown and Jon Tester respectively are running as incumbents. Brown reported raising $5.8 million this quarter, and Tester reported $5 million.

Joe Manchin, a Democrat in West Virginia, raised $715,000 in the third quarter. Like Sinema, he is a centrist and also has not said whether he’ll seek reelection in 2024.

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her @LissandraVilla.