Lab leak fight casts chill over virology research

The pullback has transformed one of the most highly-charged fields of medical science. While some believe such experiments could fend off the next pandemic, others worry that they are more likely to start one.

Questions about whether COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese laboratory have cast a chill over American virus research, drying up funding for scientists who collect or alter dangerous pathogens and intensifying a debate over those practices.

At Pennsylvania State University, a proposal to infect ferrets with a mutant bird flu virus passed the federal government’s most rigorous biosafety review only to be rebuffed by the National Institutes of Health. Troy Sutton, the scientist behind the studies, said health officials referred to the public controversy over the lab leak theory in advising him to pursue different experiments.

In Washington, international development officials pulled the plug this summer on a $125 million program to collect animal viruses on several continents after two senior Republican senators demanded that they end the project.

And elsewhere in the United States, nearly two dozen virus experts, some of whom spoke anonymously for fear of jeopardizing funding or career prospects, described a profession-wide retreat from sensitive experiments. Some said that they had stopped proposing such work because research plans were languishing in long and opaque government reviews. One virus expert said university administrators had asked him to remove his name from a study done with colleagues in China.

Some of the affected experiments constitute gain-of-function research, in which scientists genetically alter a virus to see whether that makes the pathogen deadlier or more contagious.

To proponents of such work, there is no better way to hone in on what mutations make a virus dangerous. Those findings, in turn, can help researchers spot the most worrisome of the new pathogens constantly jumping from animals to humans or prepare vaccines to target pandemic-ready viruses.

“The next flu pandemic is brewing in nature, but we have very little means of stopping it, very little means of identifying what the most dangerous viruses are,” Sutton said. “This freight train is coming, and we need to do anything we can do to get ahead of that.”

But critics say that fiddling with deadly viruses poses intolerable risks for the sake of only hazy public health benefits. Lab mishaps have happened, including in the United States. However small the odds of a lab-generated outbreak, a leak could be catastrophic. If political concerns are intensifying scrutiny of gain-of-function studies, those scientists say, the result is still a much-needed recalibration of the risks and benefits of such work.

“I think there’s lots of good reason to try to remove politics from science, but I can’t complain when what I regard as legitimate political criticism of certain kinds of science affects the judgment of funding agencies,” said Marc Lipsitch, a public health researcher at Harvard who has long questioned the benefits of disease-enhancing experiments. “Ultimately, they are spending tax dollars.”

In the COVID pandemic, both sides of the debate have found powerful grist.

The possibility that COVID emerged from a lab fueled appeals from biosafety proponents for a clampdown on experiments with even a remote chance of triggering a similar outcome. At the same time, studies suggesting that COVID spilled instead from an illegal animal market reinforced scientists’ fears of the dangerous mutations that viruses pick up in nature — and the need to prepare for them with safer studies in a lab.

The next threat may not be far off: A new bird flu variant known as H5N1 has felled many millions of birds globally, sporadically jumping into their handlers as it spreads.

Sutton was apprenticing in a leading bird flu lab when, in 2011, a firestorm erupted in his field.

Two groups — one in the United States and one in the Netherlands — tweaked the genes of bird flu viruses to make them more transmissible, showing that such viruses could evolve to trigger human pandemics.

To critics, the studies became a byword for reckless experiments that risked kindling horrific outbreaks for only modest scientific knowledge. Lab leaks were responsible for the last cases of smallpox, in 1978, and for infections among scientists in Asia with an earlier coronavirus, SARS-CoV-1, in 2003 and 2004.

But other researchers saw the bird flu studies as critical for mapping the virus’s evolutionary potential. Because of those studies, scientists said, they now know what to look for when sequencing the viruses that are decimating bird colonies. Similar experiments have helped researchers pick viruses to target with prepandemic vaccines.

With those debates flaring, and the discovery in 2014 of forgotten vials of smallpox on the NIH campus, the Obama administration temporarily suspended funding that year for gain-of-function work. Sutton had just completed bird flu studies at the University of Maryland that underwent layers of special government review and drew criticism from some scientists.

He told his wife it might be time to leave academic research.

But the Trump administration lifted the pause and implemented new oversight rules in 2017 — the same year Sutton opened his Penn State lab. Under the new rules, a specialized government committee would review certain gain-of-function proposals, another step in a vetting process that includes lab inspections and university biosafety reviews.

The committee keeps secret its membership as well as details about deliberations. Its oversight is limited to government-funded research. And it has vetted only three projects — partly because some scientists, fearing prolonged reviews, started shelving proposals that could trigger them.

Sutton, though, was not discouraged. He trained in virology at the same hospital in Vancouver where, when he was 12, his mother died of cancer. He felt that science had fallen short. To protect people’s health, researchers needed to investigate new frontiers of disease.

By the fall of 2021, when Sutton started running the tamer version of his studies, the debate over COVID’s origins had intensified. In hearings, Republican senators were hammering health officials over funding virus research abroad.

Nevertheless, the US Agency for International Development made a big announcement: It would spend $125 million to partner with labs around the world to collect unknown animal viruses and prepare for those that could trigger a pandemic.

But the project soon ran into trouble on Capitol Hill. In November 2021, two Republicans with powerful roles on committees that oversee the agency and its funding — Senator Jim Risch of Idaho and Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — sent a letter demanding details about the effort, citing concerns about previous federal funding for research in China.

This summer, before field work had begun, USAID privately told scientists that it was canceling their funding. The BMJ, a medical journal, first reported on the decision and opposition to the program.

Virologists and biosafety experts largely agree on one point: The federal government’s vetting process is too opaque and too slow.

One scientist, a longtime recipient of NIH funding, said a proposal of his, aimed at understanding super-contagious coronavirus variants, languished with health officials for more than a year.

Dr. Emily Erbelding, an NIH official, said the gain-of-function vetting process had not changed since its introduction in 2017. An increase in virology proposals because of the pandemic, she said, may have contributed to the perception that reviews have slowed.

The White House is reviewing gain-of-function oversight policies after an expert panel this year endorsed sweeping reforms. Without clearer guidance, though, some virus experts said they were ditching projects for fear of finding themselves in the crosshairs of a congressional inquiry or a years-long biosafety review.

“Scientists are backing away from certain lines of research just in anticipation of the delays and paperwork,” said Anice Lowen, an influenza virologist at Emory University. “A lot of parties are becoming more conservative.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.