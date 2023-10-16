As Israel and Hamas go to war, Republicans blame Biden. Foreign policy experts say that’s unfair.

War has broken out in the Middle East after the Hamas militant group launched the worst attack on Israel in 50 years. The largest land war in Europe since World War II continues to rage after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022. Tensions have risen so much between China and Taiwan that some analysts worry a military confrontation could emerge there as well, while political instability in Latin America is fueling a flood of migrants to the US southern border.

WASHINGTON—President Biden has touted decades of foreign policy experience as one of his biggest strengths, but the world seems to be falling apart on his watch.

Republicans have been quick to blame Biden, contending he has projected weakness that America’s enemies are exploiting. But while Biden has had his foreign policy failures — the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in 2021 is the prime example — experts said he is not responsible for the heightened global instability.

And when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, they noted that US presidents have struggled for decades to stop the violence.

“Anyone who lays this on the Biden administration is dishonest,” said Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and former State Department advisor on the Middle East in Republican and Democratic administrations. “You could have invited Henry Kissinger and James Baker, the two most consequential secretaries of state in the last half century, back to do this and they couldn’t have gotten it done.”

On the broader criticism that Biden has not projected US strength abroad, Daniel Drezner, an international politics professor at the Fletcher School at Tufts University, dismissed the charge as “horse****.”

“You can maybe, kind of squint and argue that Russia might have intervened in Ukraine because of what happened in Afghanistan, although all the evidence suggests that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin had planned this long before,” said Drezner, author of “The Toddler in Chief: What Donald Trump Teaches Us about the Modern Presidency,” a 2020 book. “But I think you’re pretty hard-pressed to claim that Biden has somehow been weak in response to either terrorism or territorial incursion after the Ukraine episode.”

Much of the Republican criticism of Biden on the Middle East has focused on his recent decision to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian funds in exchange for the release of five Americans held in Iran, a move they say freed up other funds for that nation to help pay for the assault by Hamas because of the fungibility of money.

”America’s weakness is blood in the water for bad actors, but this is worse than that. We didn’t just invite this aggression, we paid for it,” said Senator Tim Scott, a Georgia Republican and presidential candidate. The Biden administration says the money has not been accessed by Iran, which has funded Hamas for years. And on Thursday, the US and Qatar, where the money is being held, reportedly agreed to deny Iran access to the funds for the foreseeable future.

Since the Hamas attack, though, Biden has drawn bipartisan praise for his response to the Hamas attacks, including his forceful and emotional remarks Tuesday condemning the terrorism and vowing unequivocal support for Israel.

“While I have been, and remain, deeply critical of the Biden Administration, the moral, tactical, diplomatic and military support that it has provided Israel over the past few days has been exceptional,” David M. Friedman, US ambassador to Israel during the Trump administration, posted on X Thursday.

John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, dismissed the suggestion that Biden has failed to project strength.

“Ask Al Qaeda leaders how weak they think Joe Biden is after killing [leader Ayman] al-Zawahri...ask Vladimir Putin how weak he thinks the United States is now that he’s been crumpled back to a small corner of Ukraine and desperately trying to reclaim lost territory as President Biden led an international coalition of now more than 50 nations,” Kirby told the Globe. “If you look anywhere around the world, everywhere you look you’re going to find American leadership on the surge again.”

Biden’s allies said his extensive foreign policy experience is invaluable at such a perilous time.

“This is why he became president of the United States...to help solve these problems,” said former Senator Ted Kaufman, a Delaware Democrat who was a longtime top Capitol Hill aide to Biden and was appointed to replace him in 2009 after he was elected vice president. “He’s been doing this for 50 years. He knows foreign policy.”

The political ramifications for Biden of the Hamas attacks will depend on how the war plays out in the coming months, said Republican strategist Alex Conant, who is not affiliated with any campaign. He noted Biden’s approval rating first plunged after the Afghanistan withdrawal and hasn’t recovered as inflation became a continuing concern.

“I think voters elected Biden because he promised a return to normal and a steady hand,” Conant said. “When there are crises that make the world seem like it’s out of control, that’s very bad for a president who ran on stability.”

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday showed that 41 percent of Americans approved of Biden’s handling of the war between Israel and Hamas and 54 percent disapproved. That’s the same approval rating he got in the poll for his handling of the Ukraine war and higher than on other major issues, including immigration, crime, abortion and the economy. Roughly half of respondents—49 percent—said the US is doing the right amount to support Israel.

Biden said Sunday night when he ran for president in 2020 he argued the world was at an inflection point and now he’s running for re-election to continue leading the United States through it.

“The world’s changing ....so imagine if we were able to succeed in getting the Middle East put in [a] place where we have normalization of relations. I think we can do that,” he said in an interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes.” “Imagine what happens if we, in fact, unite all of Europe and Putin is finally put down where he cannot cause the kind of trouble he’s been causing. We have enormous opportunities, enormous opportunities to make it a better world.”

Handling the Middle East crisis well could bolster Biden’s argument that he is the best person to deal with a roiled world, Conant said. Biden was smart in his Tuesday speech to talk about meeting then-Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir just before the 1973 Yom Kippur War on his first trip to that country as a newly elected senator, Conant said.

“Crises are a time when people want experience and I think it’s an opportunity for him to use his experience as a potential asset,” he said.

But some argue all that experience hasn’t equaled wisdom.

“I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” Robert Gates, who served as defense secretary under presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, wrote in his 2014 memoir about Biden’s work as senator and vice president.

Kori Schake, director of foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute think tank, pushed back on the notion that Biden’s strength is foreign policy.

“I share Robert Gates’ view that the president’s judgment is poor on national security issues,” she said, citing the Afghanistan withdrawal and migrant crisis at the southern US border among other problems.

But Schake, who served at the Pentagon and White House National Security Council during the George W. Bush adminsitration, said it’s not fair to blame Biden for the crises in the Middle East and Ukraine. She complimented his response to the Hamas attacks while adding that sustaining the US support for Israel and Ukraine will be a challenge.

“The president and his administration did a very good thing to express our outrage at the terrorist attack and our solidarity with Israel, to try and prevent a widening of the conflict, and to provide military support to the Israeli defense and war effort,” she said.

Gates declined an interview request through a spokesperson. But he told CBS’ “Face the Nation” in May that the administration’s rallying of US allies to support Ukraine was “very impressive,” although he had a problem with delays in providing Ukrainians with weapons.

Jon Lieber, head of research and managing director for the United States at Eurasia Group, a political risk consulting firm, said Biden’s Ukraine response stands out because it was a crisis that did not flare from a decades-long dispute.

“Biden’s foreign policy legacy is going to be marked by one massive success he’s had in rallying the western alliance in defense of Ukraine,” Lieber said. “The US can only do so much to prevent terrorist attacks in Israel....So I think it’s really difficult to pin the current unrest in the Middle East on President Biden or US policy.”





Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.