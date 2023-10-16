High-rise buildings pose a fatal threat to birds

Although it was disturbing to read the article “Hundreds of birds die after hitting windows” (Page A2, Oct. 7), I was glad to see the coverage. When it comes to the environmental crisis, news media have primarily focused on climate change. This article serves as a grim reminder that an extinction crisis is happening.

The decline in avian species is nothing new. A recent study led by Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology revealed that 1 in 4 North American birds has vanished since 1970. Researchers have estimated that 1 billion birds a year are killed by striking building glass in the United States. Given the increase in constructing high-rise buildings around the country, there needs to be a rapid intervention.