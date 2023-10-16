High-rise buildings pose a fatal threat to birds

Although it was disturbing to read the article “Hundreds of birds die after hitting windows” (Page A2, Oct. 7), I was glad to see the coverage. When it comes to the environmental crisis, news media have primarily focused on climate change. This article serves as a grim reminder that an extinction crisis is happening.
The decline in avian species is nothing new. A recent study led by Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology revealed that 1 in 4 North American birds has vanished since 1970. Researchers have estimated that 1 billion birds a year are killed by striking building glass in the United States. Given the increase in constructing high-rise buildings around the country, there needs to be a rapid intervention.
The good news is that proven measures to prevent birds from flying into glass exist already, as the article details, but it will require mandating implementation. Do we have the courage and will to get these measures passed into law?
S. Christine Cavataio
Charlestown