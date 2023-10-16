The only thing Mass General Brigham is competing with is cancer itself

For almost 30 years, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have delivered a seamless patient experience together. Dana-Farber provides medical oncology. The Brigham provides cancer surgery, radiation oncology, medical subspecialties, and advanced precision diagnostics in pathology and radiology, using state-of-the-art technologies and clinical expertise. Dana-Farber recently announced that it has chosen to end this affiliation in five years. What this means for patients is that the Brigham, and all of Mass General Brigham, will be there to provide cancer services and support, no matter where they live. We will continue to be the ones patients can trust with the most important surgery and medical treatment of their lives following a cancer diagnosis.

Extraordinary, rapid advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment allow patients to live longer. Today these patients often live with the difficult consequences of the cancer or its treatment, whether cardiac, lung, kidney, reproductive, or infectious disease, to name but a few. Cancer care must focus on the entire continuum of care to achieve the best outcomes for patients and their families.

As cancer care changes — from how a patient is diagnosed to how, where, and for how long patients receive care — so will the expert teams that deliver that care both in the hospital and out.

Integrated cancer care is the hallmark of our two academic medical centers, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, because it is best for patients. Hospital-based care should be provided on dedicated cancer floors within comprehensive, high-capability acute care hospitals, with urgent access to ICUs, operating rooms, and the medical subspecialists, surgeons, and anesthesiologists whose expertise cancer care patients often need within minutes.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of patients receive comprehensive cancer care through the Brigham, Mass General, and our entire system of specialty and community hospitals. This includes over 23,000 cancer surgeries, 170,000 radiation oncology treatments (including 7,000 proton beam treatments, an advanced and highly precise form of radiation treatment, by the only proton beam facility in Massachusetts), and 70,000 infusions.

All of these state-of-the-art cancer services will continue across MGB. We will continue to provide hundreds of inpatient beds dedicated to cancer care, even after the 30 beds currently licensed by Dana-Farber are transferred. Our thousands of doctors and researchers remain committed to providing comprehensive cancer care, including medical oncology, cancer surgery, radiation therapy, inpatient and outpatient cancer care, and clinical trials at our two academic medical centers, community hospitals, and health care centers, and even in our patients’ homes. This is the future and is particularly important for underserved populations and younger people increasingly diagnosed with cancer.

Now, we are thoughtfully and boldly planning for that future, guided by the vision and voices of our clinicians and, critically, our patients. At the center of planning for a new Brigham facility will be entire floors with specialized staff dedicated to patients with cancer, drawing fully on all medical, surgical, critical care, and other services working together with Mass General faculty and across our system to provide comprehensive care. We will leverage the remarkable clinical expertise, research, and innovation we have built up for over a century to anticipate where cancer care is going, and we will meet it there — delivering research-informed, forward-looking care to help patients live their best possible lives.

A key factor in our future is the emergence of comprehensive cancer care that allows us to successfully treat — and in many cases cure — some of the most aggressive and deadliest forms of cancer, including brain cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. One of the most compelling new treatments is using a patient’s own immune cells to specifically target their cancer cells, otherwise known as cellular therapy, or CAR-T therapy. This treatment not only is transforming cancer therapy but has the promise to transform therapy for non-cancer illnesses as well.

To make that future a reality, MGB is harnessing the power of investigators and clinicians across our system who work in cell-based immunology through our new Gene and Cell Therapy Institute. MGB is the largest hospital system-based research enterprise in the country, with over $2 billion in annual research funding — nearly a third of which is focused on cancer.

Our approach will always be to treat the patient with cancer and not only the cancer. This creates life-changing results. Patients with heart failure, also diagnosed with cancer, will have their oncologist, surgeon, and cardiologist together at their bedside. Female cancer patients count on the Brigham’s nation-leading obstetrics and gynecology department to help them achieve pregnancy and deliver healthy babies. These are just two examples among many.

For over a century, we have invested in clinical innovations and research to anticipate and guide the future of patient care. That future is now upon us. Mass General Brigham will always be here to care for your cancer needs. The only thing we are competing with is cancer itself.

Dr. Anne Klibanski is president and CEO of Mass General Brigham.