With screens surrounding us, who really reads anymore?

The 1955 bestseller “Why Johnny Can’t Read — and What You Can Do About It” laid out problems and solutions regarding the teaching of reading skills in the early grades. As the Oct. 8 front-page article “Lost in a war of words” notes, the problem most adversely affects Black and Latino, low-income, and dyslexic students. The blame for this 68-year failure to address the problem is shared among parents, teachers, teachers unions, teacher education programs, state and local education bureaucracies, and the political establishment.

However, today’s reading problem will not be remedied by just ensuring that all third-graders can read. The visual content on the screens of televisions, computers, tablets, and mobile phones distracts people of all ages from developing and employing the reading and writing skills necessary to function effectively in the modern world. Just because someone can read doesn’t mean that they will read.