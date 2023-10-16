Bills’ Damien Harris out of hospital and in concussion protocol after suffering neck injury

The 26-year-old Harris is a fifth-year player who spent his first four seasons with the Patriots before signing with the Bills in free agency this offseason.

Coach Sean McDermott said Harris is resting at home and doing what he called, “as well as could be expected.” McDermott added that Harris suffered a sprained neck and is in the concussion protocol.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills running back Damien Harris was released from the hospital Monday, a day after hurting his neck while being tackled in the second quarter of Buffalo’s win over the Giants.

Harris’ injury provided a scare as he was motionless for several minutes on the turf following a 1-yard gain in which his helmet appeared to strike New York linebacker Bobby Okereke’s right shoulder. The Bills medical staff immediately rushed to the field to treat Harris, who was eventually surrounded by his teammates and in front of a hushed sold-out home crowd.

Harris was able to flash a thumbs-up sign with his left hand after being strapped to an immobilizing board and loaded into an ambulance on the field.

Following the game, McDermott said Harris had full movement and tests indicated he was trending in a positive direction.

The moment brought back lingering memories of Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated during a game that was stopped and eventually canceled by the NFL. He was cleared to resume playing in April and has since completed his bid to resume his career with Buffalo.

McDermott also said quarterback Josh Allen is experiencing soreness in his throwing shoulder, but expects him to be OK. Allen was hurt in the second quarter against the Giants, but resumed playing and had tests taken following the game and again Monday.