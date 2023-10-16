EMass boys’ soccer: Brady Poor keeps Concord-Carlisle unbeaten, headlines Players of the Week

Marc Chedid, Lexington ― With three goals and two assists across three games, the sophomore midfielder helped the Minutemen defeat Melrose (4-3) and Stoneham (3-0), and draw rival Arlington (1-1). Chedid netted a pair of goals in the win over the Spartans and potted the lone goal Friday in the tight match with the Spy Ponders.

Vinny Reen, Braintree — Prior to Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Brockton, the senior paced a surging Braintree team that had won five straight, dishing out a pair of assists in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over Natick and scoring all three goals in Thursday’s 3-1 win over Wellesley.

Erick Nunez, Somerville — It was Nunez’s turn this week to lead the highest scoring offense (58 goals) in Eastern Mass. The sophomore scored three times in Tuesday’s 6-0 win over Malden and adding another tally in Thursday’s 3-1 win over Lynn Classical.

Sam Pacheco, Framingham — The freshman scored the winner in Thursday’s 1-0 win over Newton North, knocking home a rebound from inside the box in the 60th minute to give the slumping Flyers a pivotal Bay State win. Pacheco also recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-2 win over St. John’s Shrewsbury.

Brady Poor, Concord-Carlisle — A senior leading the Dual County League leading in scoring (16 goals), he netted a pair of winning tallies in the second half as the Patriots stayed undefeated with victories over Lincoln-Sudbury (3-0) and Westford (1-0).

Paxton Rosen, Franklin — The senior keeper recorded shutouts No. 7 and 8 of the season, leading the undefeated Panthers to Hockomock wins over Stoughton (1-0) and King Philip (2-0). Rosen notched five saves in the victory over KP.