EMass boys’ soccer: Unbeaten Hingham continues its rise to No. 4 in Globe’s Top 20

Hingham is the biggest riser in this week’s Globe Top 20 boys’ soccer poll, moving up to No. 4 following impressive wins over Pembroke and BC High. In coach Ken Carlin’s final season, the Harbormen have outscored opponents, 41-5, behind a blend of athletic forwards and stellar team defense. Hingham checks in as the highest ranked Division 2 program in the poll. Division 1 stalwarts St. John’s Prep, Concord-Carlisle, and Needham are 1-2-3.
Acton-Boxborough jumps into the Top 10 for the first time ahead of Thursday’s Dual County showdown at C-C. Billerica and Lowell, peak at No. 11 and No. 12, respectively, with the two Merrimack Valley powers set to clash Tuesday.
Framingham also had a standout week, knocking off Newton North and St. John’s Shrewsbury to move up to No. 13. Newton South joins the poll after ties with C-C and Needham. With two weeks left in the regular season, Braintree and Attleboro are knocking on the Top 20 door.
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|St. John’s Prep
|10-1-2
|1
|2.
|Concord-Carlisle
|9-0-1
|3
|3.
|Needham
|11-1-2
|2
|4.
|Hingham
|12-0-0
|9
|5.
|Winchester
|9-1-1
|5
|6.
|Franklin
|10-0-4
|6
|7.
|Masconomet
|10-0-2
|7
|8.
|Oliver Ames
|10-2-1
|11
|9.
|Acton-Boxborough
|6-0-3
|13
|10.
|Newton North
|6-3-2
|10
|11.
|Billerica
|13-1-1
|14
|12.
|Lowell
|14-1-0
|17
|13.
|Framingham
|7-5-1
|15
|14.
|Lexington
|6-2-5
|16
|15.
|Bedford
|7-1-3
|19
|16.
|BC High
|6-5-2
|4
|17.
|Melrose
|8-2-1
|18
|18.
|Pembroke
|9-1-1
|8
|19.
|Weymouth
|7-2-3
|20
|20.
|Newton South
|5-3-4
|–
|20.
|Norwell
|11-1-1
|20