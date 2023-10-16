EMass boys’ soccer: Unbeaten Hingham continues its rise to No. 4 in Globe’s Top 20

Michael McNabb (29) and unbeaten Hingham are now 12-0 after wins over Pembroke and BC High. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Hingham is the biggest riser in this week’s Globe Top 20 boys’ soccer poll, moving up to No. 4 following impressive wins over Pembroke and BC High. In coach Ken Carlin’s final season, the Harbormen have outscored opponents, 41-5, behind a blend of athletic forwards and stellar team defense. Hingham checks in as the highest ranked Division 2 program in the poll. Division 1 stalwarts St. John’s Prep, Concord-Carlisle, and Needham are 1-2-3.

Acton-Boxborough jumps into the Top 10 for the first time ahead of Thursday’s Dual County showdown at C-C. Billerica and Lowell, peak at No. 11 and No. 12, respectively, with the two Merrimack Valley powers set to clash Tuesday.