HS BOYS' SOCCER: TOP 20 POLL

EMass boys’ soccer: Unbeaten Hingham continues its rise to No. 4 in Globe’s Top 20

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated October 16, 2023, 11 minutes ago
Michael McNabb (29) and unbeaten Hingham are now 12-0 after wins over Pembroke and BC High.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Hingham is the biggest riser in this week’s Globe Top 20 boys’ soccer poll, moving up to No. 4 following impressive wins over Pembroke and BC High. In coach Ken Carlin’s final season, the Harbormen have outscored opponents, 41-5, behind a blend of athletic forwards and stellar team defense. Hingham checks in as the highest ranked Division 2 program in the poll. Division 1 stalwarts St. John’s Prep, Concord-Carlisle, and Needham are 1-2-3.

Acton-Boxborough jumps into the Top 10 for the first time ahead of Thursday’s Dual County showdown at C-C. Billerica and Lowell, peak at No. 11 and No. 12, respectively, with the two Merrimack Valley powers set to clash Tuesday.

Framingham also had a standout week, knocking off Newton North and St. John’s Shrewsbury to move up to No. 13. Newton South joins the poll after ties with C-C and Needham. With two weeks left in the regular season, Braintree and Attleboro are knocking on the Top 20 door.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.St. John’s Prep10-1-21
2.Concord-Carlisle9-0-13
3.Needham11-1-22
4.Hingham12-0-09
5.Winchester9-1-15
6.Franklin10-0-46
7.Masconomet10-0-27
8.Oliver Ames10-2-111
9.Acton-Boxborough6-0-313
10.Newton North6-3-210
11.Billerica13-1-114
12.Lowell14-1-017
13.Framingham7-5-115
14.Lexington6-2-516
15.Bedford7-1-319
16.BC High6-5-24
17.Melrose8-2-118
18.Pembroke9-1-18
19.Weymouth7-2-320
20.Newton South5-3-4
20.Norwell11-1-120



