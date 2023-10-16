Jaguars coach terms quarterback Trevor Lawrence as ‘day to day’ with sprained knee

When pressed about specifics regarding Lawrence’s injury, Pederson said: “That’s out of my realm. That’s out of my jurisdiction.”

The Jacksonville coach called Lawrence “day to day” and said he was sore but feeling better. Pederson also said he wouldn’t know whether Lawrence would play Thursday night at New Orleans until game time.

Lawrence hurt his knee on a sack with roughly three minutes remaining in a victory over Indianapolis on Sunday with the Jaguars leading by 14. He wasn’t limping after the game, but he did leave the stadium wearing a knee brace.

Advertisement

“Obviously, you don’t want to see that,” tight end Evan Engram said. “That’s why we just got to finish better, not even be in that position. But he was in good spirits and hopefully he’ll be all right.”

Added receiver Christian Kirk: “He’s tough. I know he’s dealing with whatever he’s dealing with, but pretty sure he’ll be all right.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Fields likely to miss time

Bears quarterback Justin Fields will likely miss at least one game because of a dislocated right thumb, coach Matt Eberflus said.

Eberflus said it’s “doubtful” Fields plays this weekend when the Bears (1-5) host the Raiders after he was injured in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. Rookie Tyson Bagent figures to start in Fields’s place.

An X-ray showed no fractures and Fields also underwent an MRI. Eberflus had no timetable for Fields’ return.

“It’s really going to come down to grip strength,” Eberflus said. “There’s natural swelling that occurs with this injury. We really should know more at the end of the week.”

Eberflus also said the Bears hired Phil Snow as a defensive analyst, filling a position created after former defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned last month. Snow will not attend games.

Advertisement

Steelers’ Johnson cleared to practice

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been cleared to return to practice, opening the door for a potential return, possibly as early as this week. Johnson has been on injured reserve since injuring his right hamstring during a loss to San Francisco in the season opener.

Pittsburgh opened the 21-day window for Johnson and backup running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee).

The Steelers have muddled through without Johnson, their top pass catcher, remaining in the mix in the competitive AFC North despite some serious issues on offense. Johnson has led Pittsburgh in receptions in three of his four seasons since being drafted in the third round in 2019.

The Steelers were off Sunday and play the Rams this weekend.

Winless Panthers call audible

Panthers coach Frank Reich decided Monday to give up play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown after his team fell to 0-6 following a loss to the Dolphins a day earlier. The Panthers rank 23rd overall on offense and 22nd in scoring with rookie quarterback Bryce Young at the helm.

“I think it can [provide a spark], Reich said. “And I’m hoping it will. It would be great. Listen the guys love and respect Thomas and I know they will play hard for him. It’s a great opportunity for Thomas and Bryce to take this step together. That’s a big deal, getting the coordinator and play-caller and quarterback on the same page.”

Chiefs add Omenihu after ban

The Chiefs plan to have pass rusher Charles Omenihu, who was suspended the first six games of the regular season by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy, available when they play the Chargers on Sunday.

Advertisement

Kansas City signed Omenihu to a two-year, $16 million contract in the offseason. He was playing for the 49ers last season when a woman who said she was Omenihu’s girlfriend told officers that he had “pushed her to the ground during an argument,” according to the San Jose Police Department, though there were no visible injuries and she declined medical treatment.