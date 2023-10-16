Looking ahead or looking back, it all looks grim for the Patriots

Where do they go from here? Into the teeth of the division, with back-to-back games against the Bills and Dolphins.

For the Patriots, the few glimmers of hope in the weekend loss at Las Vegas pale in comparison to that very question.

A typical NFL Monday is spent in review, a day to look back and dissect what went right and what went wrong on Sunday, a forensic breakdown that helps frame the most important question moving forward: Where do we go from here?

That’s a 9-3 combined record against the 1-5 Patriots, a 1-2 punch that threatens to bury them deeper than they already are. Mired in the basement of what is shaping up as maybe the best division in football (the Jets are 3-3 and just took down the undefeated Eagles), looking up from the bottom of an AFC East they ruled for so long, the Patriots are long on frustration and short on optimism.

And worse? The look back only confirms that they already squandered their chance to right this ship.

Take it back to Week 5 and think about where this team stood after four games. The most recent blowout loss at the hands of the Cowboys was bad, but on the road, against a playoff-caliber team, it wasn’t entirely unexpected. A Week 3 win against the Aaron Rodgers-less Jets and two relatively close losses against the Dolphins and Eagles in the season’s first two weeks left the team down but not out.

Not with their next two games against the Saints at home and then on the road against the Raiders. Winnable games. It was a last stand of sorts for Bill Belichick, a coach who built his future Hall of Fame résumé on winning those winnable games.

But this season is an entirely different story.

A 34-0 debacle against the Saints. A 21-17 loss Sunday.

If the Patriots couldn’t win those games, what hope is left going forward? Yes, there were some improvements Sunday, when Belichick believed he saw some of the effects of what he described after the Saints loss as “starting over.” Scoring two offensive touchdowns was reason enough to celebrate, ending the longest run of offensive futility in Belichick’s 23-year tenure.

“I think we definitely did some things better than we did the last week or the week before that,” Belichick said.

“But,” he had to add, “in the end still not enough.”

Not nearly enough.

As seen in the lasting image of the loss to the Raiders: the football caroming helplessly off DeVante Parker’s hands.

This was on the Patriots’ final possession, when they took over deep in their own territory, needing only a field goal to overcome a 2-point deficit. One more opportunity for Mac Jones to engineer the type of comeback drive that defines a quarterback, one more chance to steal a much-needed victory and fly home happy.

Jones could all but taste it — on the road, against his coach’s former protégé Josh McDaniels, against a reeling team that had already lost its starting quarterback to injury.

From his end zone, Jones gathered steam, stepping up to the goal line to let the ball fly. Down the field it spiraled, with Adams simultaneously outrunning two defenders. It was easily Jones’s best throw of the game. No wait, his best of the season. Heck, maybe the best of his three years in the NFL.

Perfectly on target, down the left sideline, hitting Parker in stride as he sprinted toward midfield. Just the kind of chunk play the Patriots have been missing all season, just the kind of big bite of real estate that gets a comeback going. Just the kind of play Parker got paid to make (he inked a three-year, $33 million extension this offseason).

“DP is a great deep-ball threat,” Jones said. “We kind of agreed that we wanted that route.”

But Parker dropped it. And while drops, like all mistakes, are part of the game, for a team like these Patriots, who have a razor-thin margin of error, they are devastating. They are game-changing. They are game-losing. Seven seconds later, Jones was sacked in the end zone. Game. Over.

“Just a tough, tough play,” Jones lamented. “If it goes one way, we might go down there and win. If it goes the other way, we didn’t. It’s football.”

Once the ball slipped through the hands of DeVante Parker, the Patriots' hopes for a victory had slipped away too. Chris Unger/Getty

The many roster deficiencies fall squarely on Belichick’s shoulders. The Patriots don’t have a game-breaking receiver (like, cough cough, Jakobi Meyers). They don’t have a reliable offensive line. They are riddled with injuries and are playing from behind so quickly and so often that they can’t even commit to their running game.

And now, they get the Bills. The angry, annoyed Bills who needed a gritty fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the depleted Giants at home, the high-flying Josh Allen-led offense that doesn’t even have to contend with the injured Matthew Judon or Christian Gonzalez, the new kings of the division whose recent tormenting of the Patriots is akin to what the Patriots do to the Jets.

And then they get the Dolphins, a team that showed everyone how to do a comeback with their second-half demolition of Carolina Sunday.

Two games that look likely to drop this team to 1-7, right after the two games when it felt as if the Patriots still had hope. A season in four games.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.