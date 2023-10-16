Mac Jones talks about teammates’ belief in him, Jakobi Meyers, and more

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appeared on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego” show on Monday, touching on a variety of topics — including his teammates’ confidence in him, Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker’s costly drop, and more.

The Patriots have dropped two straight games against pedestrian opponents in the Saints and Raiders in Weeks 5 and 6.

But even before a 21-17 loss at Vegas Sunday, a narrative has been brewing regarding Jones and his standing on the depth chart.

Jones pushed back against the assertion he’s lost the trust of his teammates amid New England’s 1-5 start.

“Yeah, I do,” Jones said when asked if he believes his teammates still have trust in him. “I have a lot of respect for the guys on our team. I’ve been with these guys for, some of them, three years, and some of them I played with in college or whatnot. I do feel like I have a lot of respect from the guys.

“There’s a lot of things I want to do better as a player, and that’ll really change some things. But at the end of the day, I’ve got to keep working, they’ve got to keep working, and I know they will, just like we all are. I know it’s frustrating, but at the same time, you’ve got to keep going forward and see who wants to battle.”

Even if Jones hasn’t lost his base of support in New England’s locker room, it remains to be seen how he and the Patriots can right the ship amid numerous issues regarding poor O-line play, injuries up front, subpar playmakers, and Jones’s lapses in decision-making.

Jones threw a brutal interception against the Raiders

and has five interceptions in the past three losses with zero touchdowns.

“I don’t focus on that stuff,” Jones said. “I really just focus on showing up to work every day, trying to be positive, really just working hard and finding out answers to the test. There are a lot of things that will pop up, and my goal is to figure out how do we solve those problems.

“It’s all about problem-solving, and we just have to continue to do that. Every week is different. Obviously, there’s a lot of things we need to do better.”

Dealing with a “short leash”

Hours before kickoff at Allegiant Stadium, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Jones was going to be on a “short leash,” especially after back-to-back benchings.

“A poor opening few series could potentially trigger another QB to take snaps in Las Vegas,” Rapoport wrote.

Ultimately, Jones remained the starter throughout Sunday’s loss, with backup QB Malik Cunningham utilized in more of a gadget role with just six total snaps.

On Monday, Jones was asked if having slim margin for error can make it difficult to succeed in the NFL.

“Um, no,” Jones. “Just because I don’t really pay attention to that stuff. Obviously, we talk about it in interviews and shows. For me, I just want to go out there and try and execute a little bit better each week and get better. Every week’s different. Some weeks you’re going tp run the ball a lot or play action a lot, and some weeks you’re going to throw and do all those things.

“It just depends on the week and I try not to focus on all of the emotions from the outside and really just focus on the team, because I really care about the team and I really do have a really good relationship with a lot of the guys. We want to do better. We’re trying, we’re working, and we just gotta continue to do that.”

Meyers burns Patriots

One player who could help Jones and the Patriots is Jakobi Meyers, who served as New England’s most dependable receiver the previous three seasons before the team opted to let him walk in free agency.

Meyers, who signed with the Raiders back in March, doled out some revenge against his former club, reeling in five catches on seven targets en route to 61 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meyers is up to 30 catches, 335 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in five games — with the former undrafted free agent out of N.C. State on pace for career highs in catches (85), yards (949) and touchdowns (11).

Meanwhile, New England’s top two receivers, JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker, have combined for just 222 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

“I talked to Jakobi and it’s part of the NFL, right? I mean, there’s always the draft and there’s always free agency, so it’s always tough to keep all your teams together,” Jones said. “But I have a lot of respect for Jakobi.

“Like I said, he’s one of my closest friends around the NFL and he’s a great player. So really just enjoy watching him and all the stuff that he does on film, on the field and and also off the field. Just a good guy and all that.”

Parker’s costly drop

Parker’s brutal drop on the final drive looms large.

Trailing, 19-17, and on their own 9-yard line with 1:59 left, Jones uncorked a deep ball on second-and-11 for Parker, who was unable to reel it in.

Had Parker snagged the ball, it would have given the Patriots the ball close to the Raiders’ 45-yard line, and in position to get into field-goal range. Instead, the offense stalled again, with a safety sealing the win for the Raiders.

Jones was asked about Parker’s costly drop and how much it looms over another failed fourth-quarter comeback.

“Yeah, DP’s done a great job,” Jones said. “He’s a very good deep threat, in-cut runner and all those things. So he did a lot of really good things and I have all the faith in him in the world. So it’s just one little game.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to keep working, get the timing down and all that stuff. So you can’t put it on one person or one play. At the end of the day, it’s all of us together. And we’re going to stick together, because that’s what good teams do.”

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.