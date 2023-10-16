NFL Week 6: Quarterback injuries are piling up around the league

Yet as this past weekend proved, the NFL probably hasn’t gone far enough in protecting quarterbacks. The league now has a rash of injuries at the position; eight of 32 starting QBs either didn’t play Sunday or got hurt during the game. And that doesn’t include Aaron Rodgers or Kyler Murray and their long-term maladies.

We throw up our hands in disgust when pass rushers get 15-yard penalties for grazing a quarterback’s facemask. We say sarcastically, “May as well just make it flag football,” when a player gets a penalty for landing on the QB with his body weight.

A favorite pastime of NFL players and fans is to complain about the softening of rules to protect quarterbacks.

Nothing can wreck a season quicker than a quarterback injury, as the Dolphins learned last year with Tua Tagovailoa. And the NFL season still has 12 weeks to go.

The prevalence of QB injuries is where we begin the Week 6 review.

▪ The Raiders squeaked out a win over the Patriots with Brian Hoyer playing the second half after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a back injury. And the Browns knocked off the 49ers with P.J. Walker starting for Deshaun Watson, who is still dealing with a shoulder injury.

Otherwise, it was a tough day for teams with battered QBs. Chicago’s Justin Fields dislocated his throwing thumb, and rookie Tyson Bagent threw for just 83 yards and a pick in a 19-13 loss to the Vikings. Baker Mayfield injured his hand in the Buccaneers’ 20-6 loss to the Lions. The Titans lost Ryan Tannehill to an ankle injury, then saw their comeback bid fall short when backup Malik Willis took four sacks in 10 pass plays.

The Giants lost to the Bills, 14-9, with backup QB Tyrod Taylor starting for Daniel Jones (neck). Colts electric rookie Anthony Richardson might be out for the year with a shoulder injury, and Gardner Minshew threw three interceptions in his first start, a blowout loss to the Jaguars. The game wasn’t all good news for the Jaguars, as Trevor Lawrence is now day-to-day with a knee injury, with the next game quickly approaching Thursday night against the Saints.

At this rate, the NFL may have to mandate bubble wrap for each starting quarterback. The last thing the league wants is crucial December and January games decided by backups.

▪ We interrupt this pity party over Rodgers’s torn Achilles’ tendon to inform you that the Jets actually may be for real, even with Zach Wilson at quarterback. They pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season with a 20-14 win over the undefeated Eagles, the first time in franchise history that the Jets defeated the Eagles (they’re now 1-12).

Wilson still isn’t doing much, throwing for just 186 yards and no scores Sunday. But he’s doing a terrific job of avoiding turnovers, with just one interception and one lost fumble in his last four games.

The Jets' Zach Wilson didn't put up impressive numbers against the Eagles but he escaped with a win. Rich Schultz/Associated Press

The Jets are 3-3 after their second win in a row, and the offensive coaches have done a tremendous job of not panicking and finding a rhythm with Wilson.

“We’re that freaking close,” said Robert Saleh, who is building a case for Coach of the Year.

▪ It’s hard not to be impressed with the job done by new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. The Browns are fifth in points allowed (15.4 per game) and first in total yards (200 per game) after Sunday’s 19-17 win over the 49ers. It marked the first time this season that the Niners were held under 30 points, and their 215 total yards were the fewest in seven years under coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 3-2 Browns held the Bengals and Titans each to 3 points, then dominated the 49ers. Only two teams in history (1970 Vikings and 1971 Colts) have allowed fewer than the Browns’ 1,002 total yards through five games. If Watson can return soon and limit his turnovers, the Browns could be dangerous come January.

▪ Excitement in Detroit is at a 30-year high with the Lions at 5-1 and winning four straight games by double digits for the first time since 1991. Lions fans are supporting their team like never before, with throngs of blue jerseys overtaking stadiums in Kansas City, Green Bay, and Tampa this season.

“We noticed it when we walked out today: ‘Look at all the blue,’ ” coach Dan Campbell said. “Tampa’s offense is on the field and I feel like they’re about to have to go into silent cadence at their own place. That says something about the support you have from the fans.”

Quick hits

▪ Enjoy the champagne, 1972 Dolphins. Bottles were popped again Sunday when the last two undefeated teams, the Eagles and 49ers, lost. This is the first year since 2017 with no teams reaching 6-0.

▪ The Eagles remind me of the Patriots in 2019, when Tom Brady called himself the “most miserable 8-0 quarterback on the planet.” The Eagles were winning games and scoring points, but the offense wasn’t quite clicking, frustrations were simmering, and it all came to a head in the loss to the Jets. It’s never easy being the team with a target on its back.

▪ Another year, another questionable draft decision by the 49ers. Two years ago, it was trading the kitchen sink for Trey Lance, which was a spectacular flop. This year it was drafting kicker Jake Moody with the 99th overall pick, just the second time since 2006 that a kicker was taken before the fourth round. Moody is 10 for 12 on field goal attempts, but he missed a 41-yard game-winning attempt at the buzzer Sunday.

49ers kicker Jake Moody was not in a good mood after missing a game-winning attempt vs. the Browns. Gregory Shamus/Getty

▪ Nice of the Dolphins to spot the Panthers 14 points before running away with a 42-21 win. There’s not a first-half deficit that could faze the Fastest Show on Surf.

▪ Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud finally threw his first interception, ending his NFL record at 191 pass attempts without a pick to start his career. But Saints linebacker Zack Baun fumbled on the play, and Houston got the ball right back.

▪ It’s better to be lucky than good. The Bills improved to 4-2 because the Giants became the only team in 30 years to run the final play of each half inside the 10-yard line and score zero points both times.

Tracking Guys That Boston Fans Might Care About

▪ Bills RB Damien Harris: Has “full movement” and is heading in a “good direction” with a neck injury that forced him to leave the field in an ambulance, according to Bills coach Sean McDermott.

▪ Falcons TE Jonnu Smith: Caught his first touchdown pass of the season in a loss to the Commanders, and is averaging 47 yards per game, compared with 18 yards per game in two seasons with the Patriots.

▪ Titans K Nick Folk: Now 16 for 16 on field goal attempts this season.

▪ Texans GM Nick Caserio: Going into the bye week as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, with three wins in four games and an exciting rookie QB.

▪ Giants coach Brian Daboll: Looked like his head was going to explode at the end of the first half when Tyrod Taylor mistakenly ran the clock out and wasted a scoring opportunity. It’s that kind of season for the 1-5 Giants.

▪ Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Also looked like he was going to pop a vein in his forehead after his punt returner muffed one with 1 second left in the half, giving the Ravens 3 free points. It’s that kind of season for the 2-4 Titans.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.