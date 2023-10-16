Only two games into the season, Jim Montgomery is tinkering with Bruins’ lines

But with just two five-on-five goals in two games, coach Jim Montgomery believes the forward corps is due for a reshuffle.

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman have stopped 53 of the 56 shots that came their way against Chicago and Nashville. David Pastrnak has lit the lamp three times already , while the power play has cashed in on 25 percent of its chances. The penalty kill has negated all 10 of the opponents’ man-advantages.

The Bruins have passed multiple tests during their 2-0-0 start to the season.

Montgomery unveiled a reworked lineup during Monday’s practice, with a bruising fourth-line combination of Milan Lucic, Johnny Beecher, and Jakub Lauko standing as the lone intact grouping.

Advertisement

“I haven’t seen a lot of offensive five-on-five generation,” Montgomery said. “Again, small sample size, but I trust my eye behind the bench, and when I follow it up and I see it on video, I just want to try something else to get a spark.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The other forward lines ahead of the Bruins’ upcoming four-game road trip were: Jake DeBrusk-Pavel Zacha-Pastrnak, Brad Marchand-Matthew Poitras-Morgan Geekie, and James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic.

The most noteworthy tweak by Montgomery was the elevation of rookie Poitras into a top-six role next to Marchand.

Poitras has seven more games to prove to the Bruins that he has what it takes to stick in the NHL. But Montgomery acknowledged it was not a given that he was going to hand Poitras top-six reps just to see if he’s better-suited next to a proven playmaker like Marchand.

Monday’s promotion was a direct result of what Poitras and Geekie showcased on a third line last week. The Bruins held a 30-12 advantage in shot attempts during the 17:31 of five-on-five time Poitras and Geekie logged together.

Advertisement

Poitras, who recorded his first NHL point with an assist on Frederic’s season-opening tally against the Blackhawks, has impressed his new linemate with his ability to fight through the physicality in the pro ranks.

“He dogs the puck,” said Marchand. “He’s not timid at all and goes to the hard areas. If he loses it, he has a second or third effort to get it back.

“And that’s typically what makes players really good in this game is when they don’t make it the first time, they’re able to get it back and make it the second or third time.

“As he continues to get older and stronger, that will even benefit him more and more. So I’m excited to see his potential and where he goes in his career, but he’s got a lot of great attributes.”

Putting a poised playmaker like Poitras next to an elite talent like Marchand should allow the 19-year-old to further showcase his strengths. But Montgomery’s other lineup moves should open up other avenues for the top weapons up front.

A hefty third line of Coyle (6 feet 3 inches, 218 pounds), Frederic (6-3, 220), and van Riemsdyk (6-3, 208) already has the means to play “keep away” with the puck in the offensive zone.

But Coyle and Frederic established themselves as the Bruins’ most dependable defensive stoppers up front last season.

Advertisement

During the 649:43 of five-on-five time that Coyle and Frederic skated together last season, the Bruins outscored opponents, 35-18, and held a 154-116 edge in high-danger chances. And that’s with the pair having only 42.9 percent of their faceoffs at five-on-five in the offensive zone.

“They’re both really good five-on-five below-the-tops players,” Montgomery said. “They’re both good defensively as well. So if I want to, I can match them up against another team’s best offensive line. But most importantly, the O-zone time that they play well together.

“And I think a guy like van Riemsdyk really helps them connect the dots there because he likes going to the net-front. Charlie likes to possess it. And Freddie does a good job of getting open as the F3 and shooting it.”

If Coyle and Frederic continue to prove that they can handle daunting defensive assignments, it will allow Montgomery to dole out more O-zone starts to both Poitras’s line and the high-octane grouping of Pastrnak, Zacha, and DeBrusk.

DeBrusk’s wheels, his return to his natural spot at left wing, and his knack for planting himself near the net-front should benefit a line with proven scoring talent in Pastrnak and Zacha.

But if the Bruins really want to consistently land punches at five-on-five, Poitras will need his promising preseason chemistry with Marchand to carry over.

“When he gets on the ice, he’s a heck of a player and he definitely shows that he belongs here,” Marchand said. “So the biggest thing will be consistency and showing up every night. He’s done that so far.”

Advertisement

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.