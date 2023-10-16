PWHL announces inaugural training camp rosters, with Hilary Knight, Aerin Frankel headlining Boston squad

The Boston-based team — with franchise names still yet to be announced — isn’t short on star power, with longtime United States national team star Hilary Knight returning to the city where she previously won two championships, one each with the Blades of the CWHL and the Pride of the NWHL. Knight is one of the most decorated American hockey players ever, with four Olympic medals (one gold, from 2018) to her name.

With the puck set to drop on the inaugural season of the Professional Women’s Hockey League in January 2024, the six-team league released its first set of training camp rosters on Monday with 184 players battling for roster spots starting Nov. 15.

Boston will also boast a pair of ex-Northeastern stars in goaltender Aerin Frankel, the Patty Kazmaier Award winner as the best player in women’s college hockey in 2021, and Alina Müller, twice a Patty Kazmaier podium finisher and a multiple-time All-American for the Huskies.

The new Boston franchise also kept hold of Loren Gabel, who burst onto the PHF scene for the Pride last season in leading the league with 40 points in 22 games and claiming an MVP award in the process.

Some key pieces of the now-defunct Pride’s Isobel Cup-winning core have been dispersed elsewhere. Longtime captain Jillian Dempsey, the 2020 MVP and a three-time Cup winner with the Pride, will open training camp in Montreal after a career spent in Boston as a Winthrop native, a Harvard grad, and 10-year professional veteran with the Blades and Pride. Burlington native and BC product Kali Flanagan, last season’s Defender of the Year, is also north of the border with Toronto.

Former BU star Corinne Schroeder, far and away the best goaltender in the PHF last season backstopping the Pride, will suit up for New York.

Elsewhere, another former BU standout, Marie Philip-Poulin will remain in Montreal, where she has spent much of her professional career in her native Quebec. Philip-Poulin is widely considered one of the greatest women’s hockey players of all time, with three Olympic gold medals and three world championship gold medals in her trophy case, but never played in the NWHL/PHF as one of a number of top international stars who instead opted to help form the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association after the collapse of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League in 2019.

Other notables include Northeastern’s former Patty Kazmaier winner, Kendall Coyne-Schofield, in Minnesota, where she’ll play with 2022 Patty Kazmaier winner and top draft pick Taylor Heise; Philip-Poulin’s longtime teammate, Olympic MVP Brianne Jenner, will play for Ottawa; and Canada’s star goaltender, Ann-Renée Desbiens, who was drafted by the Pride in 2016 but refused to play in the league, will also remain in her native Quebec after signing with Montreal.

Rosters will first need to be trimmed to 27 players by, Nov. 29, the day before the first waiver window opens to allow teams to contact players who were not offered contracts elsewhere between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. There will be a second waiver window between Dec. 8 and Dec. 10, before teams finalize their 25-player rosters by Dec. 11.

The season is expected to run from January to June 2024, but the schedule and playoff format have yet to be announced.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.