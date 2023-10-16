Sloppy Bills slip past gritty Giants, who come up one yard shy — twice

Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s pass into the end zone from the 1-yard line glanced off Darren Waller’s finger tips. New York and its backup quarterback got an extra chance after linebacker Terrel Bernard was flagged for defensive interference on a pass intended for Waller as time expired on third and 5 from Buffalo’s 10.

What was anticipated to be a Bills blowout turned into a ground-it-out, yard-by-yard, chippy, and occasionally sloppy thriller decided on a final, untimed down.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen patiently oversaw two lengthy second-half scoring drives, capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass to Quinton Morris with 3:58 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills defeated the undermanned but gritty New York Giants, 14-9, on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Bills (4-2) hung on, but barely, after being shut out in the first half of a game for the first time since a mean-nothing 2019 season finale against the Jets in which Buffalo rested its starters. And they overcame two first-half turnovers — receiver Gabe Davis lost a fumble and an Allen interception — which led to the Giants pulling ahead on Graham Gano 29- and 43-yard field goals.

The Giants (1-5) lost their fourth straight after they ended each half with a drive stalling at Buffalo’s 1. With 14 seconds left before halftime and no timeouts, the Giants ran Saquon Barkley from the 1; he was stuffed, and they failed to get off another play before time expired.

“We came up a yard short,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said.

The game featured a scare in the second quarter when Buffalo running back Damien Harris was loaded into an ambulance on the field and taken to the hospital for testing after sustaining a neck injury. Harris flashed a thumbs-up sign with his left hand as he was being loaded into the ambulance. The Bills said the fifth-year player, who spent his first four seasons with the Patriots, had movement in his extremities.

New York settled for Gano hitting field goals, including a 29-yarder with 10:35 remaining that put the Giants ahead, 9-7. It came after Allen methodically oversaw a 17-play, 75-yard drive that ate up nearly 10 minutes and was capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Harty.

The Bills were unable to seal the victory on offense after Morris’ touchdown. The Giants’ ensuing drive stalled at their own 38, when they turned the ball over on downs with under two minutes remaining. Buffalo’s Tyler Bass, however, missed a 53-yard field goal attempt wide right, giving the Giants one more chance. Bass also missed a 52-yard attempt wide right in the second quarter.

Allen finished 19 of 30 for 169 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception.

A New York team that has combined for just five offensive touchdowns this season continued having difficulty finding the end zone.

Taylor finished 24 of 36 for 200 yards starting in place of Daniel Jones, who was sidelined by a neck injury. Barkley had 24 carries for 93 yards in his first game after missing the past three with an ankle injury.