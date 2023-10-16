Streaking Lowell boys’ soccer is hungry for rematch with MVC rival Billerica

Just over a month ago, Lowell hosted Billerica and lost, 2-1. Since that loss the Red Raiders have won 11 straight, outscoring opponents 45-6 in that span. Lowell’s season-long goal differential of plus-46 is one of the best marks in the state (in EMass, only Westport, at plus-52, is higher).

The smile was returned en masse by the Red Raiders sitting around him. It’s the result of not just a job well done — a dominant second half performance to close out a road win — but also the knowledge of what’s coming. They take things one game at a time in Lowell, but the next date has been circled on the schedule.

A smile flashed across the face of assistant coach Jason Bettencourt as he addressed his Lowell boys’ soccer team after a 4-0 win over Boston Latin Saturday evening.

Advertisement

Ahead of a Tuesday rematch with the Indians, the Red Raiders (14-1-0), ranked No. 12 in this week’s Globe Top 20, know it will be a tough matchup. But with the cohesive soccer the group is playing, the Red Raiders are ready.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We work for each other, we play for each other,” head coach Bill Bettencourt said. “They bought into our system from the first day of tryouts. Good things happen when you get 23 students that can come in and can play and believe in themselves. And that’s the key.”

Sophomore goalie Ikaro Da Silva is a key part of that success. Da Silva has nine shutouts with an average of five saves per game. He plays confidently in goal, constantly in communication with his defenders and with good reflexes to make key stops. His ability to read the game stands out.

“We know each other very well,” Da Silva said. “On and off the field, we’re good friends, everyone on the team. No one fights, we’re all good [with each other]. So we have a lot of chemistry this year.”

Advertisement

In front of da Silva is an experienced defense anchored by senior captain Ishmail Kamara, who plays composed on the ball and is key not only as a leader, but in helping the Red Raiders control possession along the back line. He’s also shown off a scoring touch with seven goals. Bettencourt feels his captain is one of the best defenders in the state.

Kamara’s presence — particularly his ability on the ball — helps the Red Raiders play out from the back. Through controlling possession and with a talented goalie behind them, Lowell has allowed just eight goals.

“We play as a unit, and we don’t panic back there,” Bettencourt said of his four defenders and goalkeeper. “These guys have a confidence that they can play out of the back, and they have confidence in their keeper.”

Sophomore Eduardo de Freitas leads Lowell in scoring with 13 goals, along with three assists. Senior Aidan Rouillard paces the Red Raiders with 13 assists (plus nine goals), and fellow senior Lucas Cantelli has supplied six goals and four assists.

“We’ve got a lot of seniors, and we know each other very well,” Cantelli said. “So we can put that out onto the field.”

The class of the Merrimack Valley Conference is evident through its top two teams — the Large Division-leading Red Raiders (fourth in the MIAA’s Division 1 power rankings) and Small Division-leading Billerica (first in Division 2′s power rankings).

Advertisement

The rematch represents an important crux in Lowell’s season: Can the Red Raiders keep their momentum going and get one back over the lone team to beat them this year?

Ask anyone in the Lowell camp, and their confidence is evident.

“Heading into this game, knowing we lost last time, we want revenge vs. them,” da Silva said. “We’re feeling pretty good about it.”

Corner kicks

▪ With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the six undefeated teams left in Eastern Mass. are Concord-Carlisle (9-0-1), Acton-Boxborough (6-0-3), Hingham (12-0-0), Franklin (10-0-4), Masconomet (10-0-2), and Westport (11-0-0).

▪ Oliver Ames clinched a fifth straight Hockomock Davenport title with Friday’s 2-1 win over Stoughton … Billerica captured the Merrimack Valley Small after Tuesday’s win over Tewksbury … Bishop Feehan took control of first place in the Catholic Central League with Wednesday’s 1-0 win over previously-undefeated St. Mary’s … A number of key games this week will likely determine conference or division titles. In the Middlesex Freedom, Wakefield (6-0-0 in league) and Melrose (5-1-0) square off Wednesday for first place … Franklin and Attleboro meet Monday (6 p.m.) under the lights to determine the Hockomock Kelly-Rex … Norwell can shore up the South Shore Sullivan with key games this week against Sandwich, Rockland, and East Bridgewater.

Games to watch

Tuesday, No. 3 Needham at No. 19 Weymouth, 4 p.m. — The Rockets (11-1-2) have rolled through the Bay State Conference with a 10-0-0 league mark, but face a stiff test with the Wildcats (7-2-3) in a rematch of last year’s Division 1 semifinal. Needham won the first meeting, 3-1, on Sept. 14.

Advertisement

Tuesday, Somerville at Medford, 4:15 p.m. — First place in the Greater Boston League is up for grabs as these teams enter with identical 9-1-1 records in league play. Somerville took the first matchup, 4-1, on Sept. 21.

Tuesday, No. 12 Lowell at No. 11 Billerica, 6 p.m. — Lowell (14-1-0) has won 11 straight since a 2-1 loss to Billerica on Sept. 14, while the Indians (13-1-1) are riding a program-best 13-match unbeaten streak heading into this Merrimack Valley showdown.

Thursday, No. 9 Acton-Boxborough at No. 2 Concord-Carlisle, 4:15 p.m. — Two of the final six unbeatens square off with first place in the Dual County League’s Thorpe Division on the line. C-C (9-0-1) has allowed four goals and A-B (6-0-3) has surrendered eight.

Friday, No. 1 St. John’s Prep at No. 7 Masconomet, 4 p.m. — This annual North Shore tilt will be a measuring stick for both sides. Prep (10-1-2) seeks another signature nonleague win, while the Chieftains (10-0-2) put their undefeated record to the test in advance of the Division 2 tournament.

Correspondent Matt Doherty contributed to this story.