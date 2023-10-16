UNH’s upset of No. 1 BU shows that anything can happen in men’s college hockey

UNH’s upset is where we begin the takeaways from the second weekend of the college hockey season.

The first conference matchup was a clear demonstration of that, with New Hampshire knocking off Boston University, 6-4, Friday night at the Whittemore Center.

At last month’s Hockey East media day at TD Garden, the recurring theme from the coaches was how deep the league is this season.

▪ Perhaps we should have known this could happen. The Wildcats returned 19 players from a squad that had a strong second half in 2022-23 before bowing to Providence in overtime of the conference playoffs.

Among those back is sophomore Morgan Winters, who showed he has recovered from a season-ending shoulder injury last January by scoring a pair of goals in Friday’s win.

It was a nice start for Mike Souza’s squad. The Wakefield native maintained a positive attitude during the team’s struggles in the first half. The win over BU was the program’s first defeat of a No. 1-ranked team in 20 years, and its first over the Terriers since Feb. 14, 2015.

“I’m just very proud of our entire team,” said Souza. “It was a complete team effort. It’s as big a win as we’ve had in a long time.”

▪ It’s been a disappointing start for the Terriers, who followed up on Saturday by losing an exhibition to the US National Under-18 team, 8-2.

“I guess the good thing is we have a lot of stuff to work on this week, so I guess that’s a positive,” said BU coach Jay Pandolfo. “There will be a lot of video clips from the last two games of how not to play.”

▪ Coach Greg Carvel was not discouraged after UMass dropped Friday’s contest with Michigan, 7-2. Still, it was looking like it could be a bit of a lost weekend when the Minutemen trailed, 2-0, entering the third period of Saturday’s game. But UMass rallied for six goals to come away with a 6-3 win.

“The message going into the third period was ‘This is the sixth period and I think we’re wearing them down. Keep pushing, keep pushing,’ ” said Carvel.

Lucas Vanroboys, a graduate transfer from Bentley, helped put the game out of reach with a pair of empty-netters. Freshman goaltender Michael Hrabal, a second-round pick of the Coyotes in 2023, won his college debut, recording 24 saves.

▪ The attendance numbers were impressive over the weekend. The Mullins Center was sold out at 8,412 for UMass’s win Saturday. UNH-BU was played before 6,070, while Boston College drew a sellout of more than 7,300 for its 4-2 win over Long Island in the home opener at Conte Forum. The Eagles fell into a 2-0 hole early, but limited the offensive opportunities for LIU the rest of the way, finishing with a 38-12 shot advantage.

“I thought each period we got a little bit better,” said BC coach Greg Brown after his squad improved to 2-0. “Our second was a little better than our first, and our third was a little better than our second. Hopefully we’ll capitalize on more of the chances we create.”

▪ Last year, a 3-1 loss at Bentley seriously damaged Northeastern’s hopes for an NCAA bid, with the Huskies ultimately not qualifying. This year’s squad made sure history did not repeat, dropping the Falcons, 5-2, to improve to 2-0. Graduate student Pito Walton, a transfer from Princeton, is settling in on the Huskies’ blue line just fine, scoring a goal in each of their two wins.

▪ Holy Cross appears to be carrying over the momentum from last season, when it rolled all the way to the Atlantic Hockey conference championship game before losing, 3-0, to Canisius. The Crusaders improved to 3-0 after a weekend sweep of Connecticut.

Senior Jason Grande stopped 50 of 51 shots over the two games as Holy Cross followed up Friday’s 2-1 win at home with a 2-0 win at UConn Saturday. It was part of an impressive weekend for Atlantic Hockey, which saw RIT blank Notre Dame, 3-0, and Air Force upset No. 8 Michigan State, 6-5.

▪ The Nadeau brothers are off to an impressive start for Maine, which swept RPI. In Thursday’s season opener, Bradly scored a pair of goals in a 4-1 win. The 2023 first-round pick of the Hurricanes apparently added another, which would have given him a natural hat trick. But a review revealed that the puck had hit the net above the glass earlier in the action, and the play should have been blown dead. Older brother Josh, also a freshman, had two assists Thursday, then scored a pair of power-play goals in Friday’s 6-3 win.





