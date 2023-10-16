On the way to a 2-0 series lead, Rangers hitting coach Tim Hyers borrowed the approach of the 2018 Red Sox

Don’t try to win the game by yourself. Put the ball in play and keep the line moving. Be mindful of how the opposing pitcher will want to attack you. Pay attention to the details.

It’s a different group of hitters, but the concepts and level of preparation by the coaches are similar to what Hyers stressed five seasons ago.

HOUSTON — As the Texas Rangers went into the postseason, hitting coach Tim Hyers referenced his experience with the 2018 Red Sox during pre-game scouting meetings with the players.

The Rangers listened. A four-run first inning fueled by five singles led to a 5-4 victory against the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Monday afternoon.

Another 2018 Red Sox champion, Nate Eovaldi, pitched six solid innings for the victory as Texas took a 2-0 series lead.

The Rangers are now 7-0 in the postseason and have trailed in one inning. Game 3 is at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Wednesday night.

Teams who have won the first two games of an LCS have advanced to the World Series 31 of 35 times.

Hyers was with the Sox from 2018-21, coaching lineups that led the majors in runs, extra-base hits, and OPS over those four seasons. He declined the team’s offer to return, wanting to see where free agency would take him.

It proved to be Texas. The Rangers were fifth in the American League in runs scored in 2022 and first this season under manager Bruce Bochy, who Hyers played for briefly in 1995 in San Diego.

In a new ballpark with expansive facilities and, yes, another well-paid lineup, Hyers has built a wrecking crew similar to the lineups he had in Boston.

The first inning was a good example. Facing Framber Valdez, Marcus Semien and Corey Seager singled on the first two pitches of the game. When Robbie Grossman bounced one in front of the mound, Valdez fumbled it then threw wildly to first.

That scored Semien. Singles by Adolis Garcia and Mitch Garver scored two more runs. The first four hits came on either the first or second pitches of the at-bat as the Rangers expected Valdez to be aggressive in the strike zone.

With one out, Nathaniel Lowe singled to make it 4-0 and Minute Maid Park was quiet except for those in the sellout crowd of 42,879 who were booing.

That was the game, although there were anxious moments for Texas.

Eovaldi retired 12 of the first 14 batters he faced, the exceptions being solo home runs by Yordan Alvarez (second inning) and Alex Bregman (fourth).

The Astros loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. With the go-ahead run at the plate, Eovaldi struck out pinch hitter Yainer Diaz swinging at a curveball. Jose Altuve punched out swinging through a splitter. Bregman then grounded out to third base.

Eovaldi is 3-0 with a 2.29 ERA in three playoff games this season, striking out 24 with one walk over 19⅔ innings. He is 7-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 14 career playoff appearances.

With Texas leading 5-3, Alvarez homered off Aroldis Chapman with two outs in the eighth inning. The 26-year-old lefthanded hitting slugger is turning into the Cuban version of David Ortiz.

Alvarez has 12 home runs and 34 RBIs through his first 52 playoff games. Big Papi, who was at the ballpark working for Fox, had 11 homers and 42 RBIs in his first 52.

Texas leaned on closer Jose Leclerc for the final four outs. He entered the game after Alvarez’s home run and worked around two walks.

Jeremy Peña, 5 for 22 in the postseason, was retired on a fly ball to the warning track in right field to open the ninth. Leclerc finished the game from there for his second save of the series.

The Rangers have Max Scherzer set to pitch on Wednesday.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.