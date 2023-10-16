With time to plan this year, Joe Mazzulla puts emphasis on teamwork in Celtics camp

But this belies the intensity of the overall sessions.

Players have been scattered around the courts with an assistant coach or two doing a shooting drill. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens and coach Joe Mazzulla make their rounds. There might be some music playing.

The media are generally permitted to watch the final 15 minutes of Celtics practices. During this training camp, by the time the curtains have been raised and the door to the Auerbach Center court has been unlocked, there hasn’t been much to see.

While the curtains are still drawn, the cacophony is evident. Players can be heard yelling instructions, sneakers are squeaking, and artificial crowd noise is pumped in to simulate what the Celtics might be dealing with when real games begin.

And guard Payton Pritchard revealed Monday that this training camp has included a noticeable shift away from individual training sessions.

“It’s a lot more work, like more diligence to our craft, as far as the team stuff goes,” Pritchard said. “A lot of times over the years, before we did more individual-type work, but now it’s more teamwork, which is nice. I think that will pay dividends in the future.”

Pritchard said there has been plenty of five-on-five scrimmaging, and even most drills take place as a collective.

“Everybody is working together strategically to figure things out,” Pritchard said.

When Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about Pritchard’s comments, he acknowledged that it was not just a perception. Mazzulla said he has been putting more of an emphasis on team development because, well, this is a team.

“It’s five-on-five when we play in the games, not one-on-one,” Mazzulla said. “It’s as simple as that. How can we put ourselves in more situations where we simulate game-like environments based on different coverages and how we play off of each other? So I thought that was the most important thing on the offensive end headed into this year.”

Last season Mazzulla was named interim coach just two days before training camp following the suspension of Ime Udoka. There wasn’t much time to install a full camp plan, much less grasp which approach would be most effective.

But now he’s had a year to reflect and evaluate and prepare.

“You don’t know,” Mazzulla said. “As you learn, you just get better at certain things and have different points of emphasis. But really it’s about how our guys come into a training camp, and our guys have come in with a very competitive, very intentional mind-set, which allows us as a staff to push them and put them in situations to get better. So I think a lot of it starts with their mind-set, and we kind of feed off of that.”

Improved chemistry is the most obvious benefit of more team-focused practices. And that could be especially important for this team, which added former All-Stars Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

“Just having an understanding that on the court, each guy has a positive or negative effect on the guy next to them, whether it’s with their energy, their communication, their effort, their spacing, or execution,” Mazzulla said. “Just building an awareness to those things and trying to maintain a level of being a connected team and then how long can we stay connected?”

Porzingis said the practice work has certainly been beneficial, but there is no substitute for real game action. So far this preseason, the regular starters have shared the court in just the Oct. 8 exhibition opener against the 76ers.

But Mazzulla said all of the regular rotation players are scheduled to play in Tuesday night’s exhibition against the Knicks.

After a week of early practices, the Celtics played three games in four nights. But they will close the preseason by playing two games over 13 days, giving the coaches extra time to install concepts in advance of next Wednesday’s season opener against the Knicks.

“I think for a long time training camp ends the first game of the preseason,” Mazzulla said, “whereas training camp for us, we wanted to cover the whole month. So, using the entire month to simulate different situations during the season and then work on different stuff.

“So I feel like by the end of our training camp we’ll have gone through small pockets of the season, which will help us.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.