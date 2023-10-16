‘It is just unfathomable’: Medway family still unable to cross border despite State department guidance

Nabulsi said the Department of State sent out an email announcement to citizens in Israel yesterday, informing Abood Okal and his wife, Wafaa Abuzayda, that they could cross the southern border of Gaza into Egypt at 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

“My update is that there is no update, and that’s significant,” Nabulsi said. “The US has lost all ability to get its citizens back home.”

A Medway family was not able to cross the the border from Gaza to Egypt on Monday despite receiving an email from the US Department of State that they would be able to do so, according to Sammy S. Nabulsi, a lawyer in Boston and friend of the Medway family .

Nabulsi said that the couple and their 18-month-old son, Yousef, are staying in Rafah which is about a 5- to 10-minute drive north of where citizens were being instructed to cross the border.

Okal and his family got to the border early Monday morning, ready to cross. They stayed there for hours without being able to cross the border and eventually turned around at 3 p.m. EEST and went back to Rafah.

Palestinians in besieged Gaza crowded into hospitals and schools on Monday, seeking shelter and running low on food and water. More than a million people have fled their homes ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas after its fighters rampaged through southern Israel, according to the Associated Press.

As the enclave’s food, water, and medicine supplies dwindled, all eyes were on the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, according to The Associated Press.

Okal told Nabulsi that he only has enough fuel for his car to travel to and from the border and his family will likely have to walk in the future because there is no fuel in Gaza right now due to Israel’s blockade. In addition to fuel, Okal and his family are running low on other life-saving materials.

“It is crazy to me how strong they are being; [Okal] texted me yesterday and said they’ve run out of drinking water, they are close to bombardment, and they are in search of food,” Nabulsi said, crying. “It is just unfathomable to me, it’s just, it’s not good.”

The family had been in Gaza visiting relatives when Hamas attacked Israel and killed more than 1,300 people earlier this month. Over the last several days, an Israeli counterattack has leveled whole neighborhoods in Gaza, and killed more than 2,600 Palestinians, according to The Associated Press. Israeli forces have warned more than 1 million people living in northern Gaza to move south.

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her @scales_maggie.