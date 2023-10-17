Another experiment bites the dust as ‘The Afterparty’ is canceled

Darn it — by which I mean other things unwritable in a family-oriented newspaper. Apple TV+ has gone ahead and canceled “The Afterparty,” one of my favorites. OK, OK, so season two wasn’t as tight and revelatory as season one. That’s true, but still, it delivered a good time overall, had some unanticipated twists, and featured some fine comic acting. I was looking forward to seeing what the writers would come up with, and who would be cast, in a third season.
The thing I liked most about the series was its sense of formal invention. If you don’t know, each episode of “The Afterparty” was produced to mirror the imagination of the character telling his or her alibi that week. So one character’s story might look like a rom-com, while another’s might look like a film noir, or a Broadway musical, or a cartoon, or, in one of my favorite half-hours, a Wes Anderson movie. Even when the plot wasn’t particularly compelling, the look and the stylistic enthusiasm were.
That kind of innovation is hard to maintain on a weekly show, and we don’t see it very often on TV. “Kevin Can F**k Himself” was a fascinating take on culture as it toggled between the action on a sitcom and the characters — not the actors — in “real life.” “The Affair” gave us the same situations from different points of view. “Lovecraft Country” linked the nightmares of Jim Crow America to sci-fi and horror tropes, amassing into a surreal and yet frank story of a time and place. And “Russian Doll” pulled a “Groundhog Day,” and pulled it off brilliantly from episode to episode.
My favorite of all the formally ambitious TV shows has to be “Man Seeking Woman,” an underrated comedy from Simon Rich that slipped effortlessly into and out of surreal fantasies and metaphors made literal. Amid all the hallucinations, stars Jay Baruchel and Eric Andre, as singles in New York City, brought humanity and warmth to the rampant hallucinations and intellectual trickery that they might otherwise lack — not terribly unlike what J.D. and Turk did on “Scrubs.” Certainly I enjoy and honor straight-ahead narratives on TV, but these kooky flights are risky treats. “The Afterparty,” RIP.
