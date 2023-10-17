Another experiment bites the dust as ‘The Afterparty’ is canceled

Darn it — by which I mean other things unwritable in a family-oriented newspaper. Apple TV+ has gone ahead and canceled “The Afterparty,” one of my favorites. OK, OK, so season two wasn’t as tight and revelatory as season one. That’s true, but still, it delivered a good time overall, had some unanticipated twists, and featured some fine comic acting. I was looking forward to seeing what the writers would come up with, and who would be cast, in a third season.

The thing I liked most about the series was its sense of formal invention. If you don’t know, each episode of “The Afterparty” was produced to mirror the imagination of the character telling his or her alibi that week. So one character’s story might look like a rom-com, while another’s might look like a film noir, or a Broadway musical, or a cartoon, or, in one of my favorite half-hours, a Wes Anderson movie. Even when the plot wasn’t particularly compelling, the look and the stylistic enthusiasm were.