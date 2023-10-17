‘Dicks: The Musical’ works best with a rowdy crowd

The title is the cleanest thing about “Dicks: The Musical.” This presents a problem because, at the very least, you are owed a synopsis of this movie. And, boy, do I want to give that synopsis to you — unfiltered and as explicit as it deserves!

Like director Larry Charles’s 2006 movie “Borat,” “Dicks: The Musical” wants to get a rise out of you. The winner of this year’s People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is designed for maximum offense: It pokes several bears and slaughters even more sacred cows. Though its ultimate message is “love is love,” it takes a filthy, eyebrow-raising path to get there. You should expect nothing less from a movie based on an off-Broadway show called “[Bleeping] Identical Twins.”

Advertisement

Alas, this is a family newspaper, so let me put on my disappointed face and give you the clean version.

Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp adapt their off-Broadway musical, which, according to their introduction at the world premiere midnight screening at TIFF, was originally staged in the basement of a Gristedes supermarket in New York City. They also stated that the film was “incredibly gay,” eliciting the first of many enthusiastic bouts of applause from the packed house.

Sharp and Jackson also star as Craig and Trevor, two competitive sales employees at a factory that sells parts for a Roomba-like vacuum. Their boss, Gloria, is played by rap star Megan Thee Stallion. She pits them against one another to see who can sell the most parts. Since they both have enormous, um, egos, the two quickly grow to despise one another.

Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson in "Dicks: The Musical." A24

Before the plot kicks in, Craig and Trevor are introduced in a split-screen montage too dirty to describe. Details of their hilarious first musical number must also be censored, so let’s just say it provides too much information about the “special purposes” of our heroes.

Advertisement

From here, “Dicks: The Musical” plunges into a plot pilfered from Disney’s “The Parent Trap.” Trevor and Craig discover they’re identical twins, because they each have half of a locket given to them by the respective single parent who raised them. Since neither brother had the complete family unit they desired growing up, the duo decides to reunite their divorced parents and live happily ever after.

Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally in "Dicks: The Musical." A24

Unfortunately, their deceptively simple plan has a few unforeseen speed bumps. For starters, their dad, Harris (Nathan Lane) is, in his words, “as queer as a three-dollar bill and just as thin.” That’s the reason why he and the twins’s mom, Evelyn (Megan Mullally), split. To fill the void, Harris spends his free time caring for his new kids, a gruesome-looking pair of diaper-clad creatures called the Sewer Boys.

Evelyn has her own wrenches to throw into Craig and Trevor’s plans. She’s demented, as evidenced by every profane line she utters. Plus, a certain part of her anatomy has fallen off. That body part has become not only sentient but airborne, flying around and daring the MPA to rate this movie NC-17.

Megan Thee Stallion in "Dicks: The Musical." A24

The plights of Harris and Evelyn are explained in song. In fact, practically everything is explained in song because, well, this is a musical. Everyone sounds great, which is to be expected when you have a Tony-winning actor and a rapper sharing the screen. Megan Thee Stallion’s number is the film’s highlight, though its highly polished sheen clashes with the lo-fi presentation of the other songs.

Advertisement

Did I mention “Saturday Night Live”’s Bowen Yang plays God? The alpha and omega of this movie’s universe dresses in fabulous outfits and definitely made Harris in his own image. He also sings the film’s most controversial number, a trolling of anti-LGBTQ sentiment that contains a line so shocking it made the normally unflappable me pause a second before breaking out in raucous laughter.

The plotlines come together in an outrageous climactic scene that’s tailor made for a typically rowdy midnight crowd, one that welcomes the shock and awe of cult movies.

Nathan Lane, Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson, and Megan Mullally in "Dicks: The Musical." Justin Lubin

And that’s the problem I have with “Dicks: The Musical.” The constant repetition of jokes (some of them beaten into the ground) felt more forgivable when I was being swept up in the Midnight Madness mania. Some of the nastiest material was a lot more fun, too. Like a bender, this type of cult movie is more memorable in the moment than it is the morning after.

“Dicks: The Musical” is a three-star movie with a midnight crowd and a two-star movie when viewed at 3 p.m. My star rating splits the difference.

★★1/2

DICKS: THE MUSICAL

Directed by Larry Charles. Written by Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, based on their play “[Bleeping] Identical Twins.” Starring Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Megan Thee Stallion, Sharp and Jackson. 86 min. At Landmark Kendall Square, suburbs. Rated R (every reason you can think of, and some you can’t)

Advertisement

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.