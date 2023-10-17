New comic anthology ‘Let Her Be Evil’ celebrates the unredeemable female villain in all her unrepentant glory

“I got really pissed off because I felt like they did Scarlet Witch dirty in that movie,” Jones told the Globe over coffee on a Sunday afternoon in early October. “She was not able to be the horror icon that it seemed like they were wanting her to be. There was so much potential and it really just face-planted. I was so upset about it that I yelled, ‘Let her be evil!’ in the theater and then I realized, oh, well then — I’ll just do that.”

Cassandra Jones was already interested in putting together a comic anthology involving evil women when a title came to her while watching Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in 2022.

Thus “Let Her Be Evil” was born. The new 128-page comic anthology, which focuses on female villains, opened to submissions in February. After amassing a whopping 200-or-so entries, Jones whittled down the selection to 17 stories, which she then had to pair with artists and letterers. Contributors include everyone from first-time creatives to established members of the comic book community, including former assistant Marvel Comics editor Heather Antos and narrative director of Ubisoft Montréal James Nadiger. The book is being sold on Zoop, a crowdfunding website made specifically for creators and publishers, and will be available through the platform until the campaign ends Nov. 9. Print editions are expected to ship by late February or early March of next year.

Art from the comic "Listen," by Akira B., with art from David Joyce, and lettering by Jeff Eckleberry: A sorceress’ home is invaded by a goody-two-shoes paladin who thinks she has a handle on how the world works. Akira B., David Joyce

Jones, who works in book publishing in Salem, was looking for a very specific archetype when she started the anthology. In the initial call for submissions, she requested tales of “evil femme characters with powerful motives,” citing O-Ren Ishii in “Kill Bill,” Makima in “Chainsaw Man,” and the vampire Carmilla. The goal of the project is two-fold: to feature villains whose motivations weren’t due to child loss, sexual violence, or the actions of a man; and to include characters who are downright irredeemable.

“I wanted to have something where we could experience a story in which we didn’t have to have some sort of pain enacted upon us by the patriarchy in order to do bad things,” Jones said. “Because it steals, I think, some agency away from our desires and the complexity of our wants and needs in ways that are really frustrating and boring.”

The stories feature villainous women in all of their incorrigible, gory glory. In one story, a girl born to doomsday preppers plots to kill her parents should they ever try to leave her behind. In another, a bounty hunter slaughters an entire family in front of a young moth-boy. Perhaps the most drastic character is a girl who dreams of being an astronaut, but finds her ambitions getting farther away when her terminally-ill stepbrother’s medical expenses start to chip away at her college fund. The solution? Pushing him off a cliff.

It’s terrible. Unforgivable. And that’s the point.

It’s also very necessary. Female villain representation is essential because it shows women as multifaceted beings and breaks stereotypes about women that exist in media, according to Juliet Gomez, the associate director of curriculum, instruction, and college access at the Parsons School of Design.

“We need to get to be bad too,” Gomez, who is currently teaching an equity in pop culture course that focuses on female villains, said by phone. Gomez believes that it’s fine for female villains to have tragic backstories and redemption arcs, but it gets tricky when it seems like that is the only option for them.

“What frustrates me is how often it feels like that must happen,” she said. “Like it’s the only way we can write this really, really terrible bad girl is if we give her something tragic to have happened in her past. And so often, not all the time, but so often that tragedy is connected to a man in some way. I think we should be allowed to have our ‘American Psychos’.”

Amy Dunne of “Gone Girl” fame, who rocked both the literary and film world in 2012 and 2014, respectively, is the closest we get to that, according to Gomez. She noted that while author Gillian Flynn wasn’t the first person to write an unlikable and irredeemable female character, it was one of the first times that we’ve seen that kind of character “blow up like that” on such a massive cultural scale. “I really think that ‘Gone Girl’ was a bit of a line in the sand,” she added.

Art from the comic "Good," by Moe McGonagle: A thief steals The Sword of Truth from its guardian and goes on to wreak havoc once she learns that nothing in this world is black or white. Moe McGonagle

Jones, too, cited Amy Dunne and referenced Anna Bogutskaya’s recently released “Unlikeable Female Characters” book, which examines the state of these types of characters on film and television. The book, which calls likability “a moral trap,” posits that we’re in the third golden age of unlikable female characters, following the films of ‘30s and ‘90s Hollywood.

Bogutskaya categorizes characters like Amy Dunne and “Killing Eve” assassin Villanelle under the “Psycho” paradigm, one of the nine fundamental unlikable female character archetypes and the one that most closely aligns with the women of “Let Her Be Evil.”

“We can have difficult, amoral, villainous, murderous characters that are good characters,” Bogutskaya said during a phone interview. “That does not mean that they’re good people. And it does not mean that we are bad people for enjoying them as well.”

And enjoy them, they do. The “Let Her Be Evil” independent crowdfunding campaign has helped prove the depth of the audience for these types of stories. When speaking to the Globe before the campaign launched, Jones shared her hopes of funding the project and noted that publishers often don’t take chances on these types of books because “unlikable women don’t sell or are lambasted.” The anthology went on to surpass its $10,000 funding goal within the first full day and has continued to rack up supporters.

Lillian Brown can be reached at brownglillian@gmail.com.