Poet Richard Blanco tells us how to read a poetry collection

In his new collection, “Homeland of My Body,” the award-winning poet Richard Blanco considers the meaning of home, both physically and figuratively, in over 100 poems. He was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Biden and became the first openly gay, Latinx, and immigrant person to serve as the Presidential Inaugural Poet in 2013 when President Obama was sworn in. He teaches at Florida International University in Miami. He divides his time between there and Maine.

Richard Blanco was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Biden and became the first gay, Latinx, and immigrant person to serve as the Presidential Inaugural Poet in 2013 when President Obama was sworn in.

BOOKS: What are you reading?

BLANCO: I just finished Sandra Cisneros’s “Woman Without Shame,” which is her first poetry collection in 28 years. This is the stellar book that we have been waiting for. She’s coming into her own unapologetically and thinking about her life as an artist and a woman. It’s also a little racy, so be prepared.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What was the last collection that knocked you out?

BLANCO: “Boomerang” by the Cuban-American poet Achy Obejas. It’s a flip book. One half is in English and the other is in Spanish. The poems are a very lyrical contemplation on diaspora and exile, not in a personal narrative but in a universal way.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

BOOKS: Is there a poet you wish was more widely recognized and read?

BLANCO: The Mexican-American poet Rachel McKibbens. She comes from the spoken word world. She’s recognized among poets but her work is worthy of a Pulitzer, given the passion with which it’s infused. Part of what she writes about is mental health. She’s been through the wringer with her mother.

BOOKS: How do you read a poetry collection?

BLANCO: From beginning to end. A poetry collection has a trajectory, an emotional arc. It’s not like a deck of tarot cards. Once you finish a collection you can always flip back, but first honor the poet’s hard work in putting it together.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Are there poems you reread regularly?

BLANCO: Whenever I’m feeling down, I will take out some of my favorite authors. That’s when I might read some Mary Oliver because I need to get grounded in nature. Robert Hass is another go-to and so is Ada Limón. I’ll read poems that usually are more lyrical and contemplative versus personal narrative, something that sets me in a meditative mood.

BOOKS: Who were the poets that turned you on to poetry?

BLANCO: In the ‘80s, poetry still wasn’t very much taught, and then it was in an old-fashioned way, just mostly dead, white, British guys. I remember snooping through my brother’s “101 Famous Poems” when I was 12 or 13 and crying when I read Wordsworth’s “Tintern Abbey.” I didn’t comprehend it but I understood this sense of nostalgia for a place that he writes about. It was the same way my parents spoke about Cuba. After that I read a lot of T.S. Eliot, especially “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.” That is when I understood my sexuality and the pain of it with lines like “I have heard the mermaids sing, each to each. I do not think they will sing to me.”

BOOKS: Were there poets that spoke to you about being Cuban-American?

BLANCO: Elizabeth Bishop, who blew my mind. What does she have to do with being Cuban? This is the beauty of art and poetry. She was effectively orphaned when she was 4 and lived in so many places. I think she felt like an exile always looking for a home. So, I related to her in that sense. If I can see myself in Elizabeth Bishop, then I hope others can see themselves in my poetry. I always recommend that you don’t read only what you relate to.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What other advice do you have for readers new to poetry?

BLANCO: You don’t have to like every poem in a book. If you walk away from a book with five jewels, the book has done its job. Don’t be afraid to think subjectively about a poem. Don’t think about what a poem means but what it says to you. There’s no one single meaning to a poem. The great thing about poetry is its ambiguity. Poetry isn’t about resolutions. It’s about possibilities.