For Tony Todd, star of ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,’ New England ties run deep

The Connecticut native and horror icon, who voices the alien villain Venom in the upcoming “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2″ video game, studied at the acclaimed Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterford, Conn., and earned his master’s degree from Providence’s famed Trinity Rep. He has also performed at the Huntington Theatre on three occasions, and had his first professional gig at PBS in Newton.

Long before he was terrifying audiences in big-screen hits like “Candyman” and “Final Destination,” Tony Todd honed his acting chops studying and working across New England.

Advertisement

Growing up an only child in Hartford who read comic books constantly at the bus stop, the acclaimed actor feels he’s been in pre-production for his “future career” ever since he was 7 years old. Getting the chance to voice “one of the baddest antiheroes in comic book history” in Sony’s highly-anticipated video game sequel is a dream come true.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“There’s something about this vulnerable kid who’s suddenly given powers that everyone can relate to,” Todd said, noting the Spider-Man franchise’s global appeal.

Ahead of the game’s release on the Playstation 5 on Oct. 20, we caught up with Todd to talk more about his New England roots and his approach to playing Venom as well as his legacy in horror cinema and beyond.

Q. In what ways has New England influenced you as an artist?

A. It gave me a great sense of curiosity. There are so many titular training programs in New England. We’ve got Yale, Long Wharf, the Huntington, the ART, Trinity Rep, Johnson & Wales. In New England, you can specialize in your passion and allow it to nurture itself and come true. I think that’s what I’ve allowed myself to do.

Advertisement

My roots are in theater. That’s where everything begins for me. I got my master’s in theater. I’ve been on Broadway twice. I’ve done almost every regional theater in the country. That’s my number one love. Everything else is frosting. Venom is a deep chocolate frosting. Maybe the highlight of my voice-over career.

Q. Do you feel any “great responsibility” as an artist to carry on the legacy of, not just Venom, but the Spider-Man franchise as a whole, which has grown to be so inclusive in recent years with characters like Miles Morales.

A. My goal is to be the best Venom voice ever. If I fail even 10 percent, then I haven’t done my job. [Video game developer] Insomniac is a terrific company and they’re very inclusive, multiculturally, which I’m very proud of. I got to meet a lot of the crew and minds behind the minds, and it’s a very well-represented cross-section of racial identity, which is wonderful, and I’m proud to be a part of that.

Q. What inspirations did you draw upon to build out your version of Venom?

A. The first thing I did was go to my favorite comic book store called the Golden Apple out here in LA. I said, “I need the best 10 books on Venom.” They went above and beyond. I had all kinds of visual references. I didn’t want to see the movies because this is a different medium, even though I’ve worked with Tom Hardy in the past. He and I did a movie called “Minotaur” together. I wanted to go back to the roots — the comic, the artist, the people who diligently put the pen to the paper to create these wonderful visions.

Advertisement

Once we were in the booth, I had this wonderful voice director who never let up. It was never about the first take and move on. It was about what can we do to make this take even better, more fluid, more dramatic, and more menacing, all of those flavors at once.

Q. From Candyman to Venom, you’ve played and voiced so many iconic characters. How do you view your artistic legacy and why have you gravitated toward villainous roles?

A. It’s luck of the draw. You never know which way it’s going to go, but if you’re well trained, that means you’re prepared to take on any craft in this wonderful business. I used to teach, and I tell young people all the time, if you feel it in your heart to the point where you can’t do anything else, this is the business for you. If you have any doubt whatsoever, I suggest you work somewhere else. But if it’s unshakable, then you should absolutely never give up. I have many hobbies. I’m a cook, I’m a gardener, I rescue cats. All of those feed into being a complete human being, which is the first step.

Interview was edited and condensed.