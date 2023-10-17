How to use social media in wartime

Research has repeatedly shown that social media exposure can be detrimental to mental health, so one strategy in times of turmoil is simply to avoid the services altogether. The advice is particularly timely when images of graphic violence are circulating, as happened in the wake of Hamas’s attack last week that killed Israeli civilians and Israeli reprisal raids that have killed civilians in Gaza. (Hamas seized control of social media accounts from people it kidnapped to broadcast violent messages and threats during its attacks, The New York Times reported.)

They advise that before you dive into the heated discussions, get enraged, and start furiously typing your response, instead take a more measured approach. Here are some recommendations for dealing with difficult or divisive topics on sites like X, Facebook, and Instagram. The advice applies to the current war, as well as dealing with other subjects online.

In 2023, it seems every debate or disagreement ends up echoing across social media. The war in Israel and Gaza is no different. But the current level of vitriol has alarmed social media experts and psychologists who study the platforms.

“The first thing I keep saying is you don’t have to be on there, and you certainly don’t have to be on there always,” said Matt Sienkiewicz, chair of the communications department at Boston College.

Turning off social media can be particularly difficult for young people. A majority of teens use YouTube and TikTok every day and at least half use Snapchat and Instagram daily, according to the most recent polling by Pew Research.

“Telling young people to step away is like telling them to stay indoors all day,” Sienkiewicz said. “But as I tell my students, just because it’s on your computer screen and you think it’s important doesn’t mean you have to watch it.”

It is also important to engage online in ways that strengthen community and family ties rather than in ways that ruin them, according to clinical psychologist Margaret Morris. Her 2018 book, “Left to Our Own Devices: Outsmarting Smart Technology to Reclaim Our Relationships, Health, and Focus,” was published by MIT.

“We should be trying to avoid inflammation of a really awful situation and, where feelings are already so extreme, to avoid escalation,” Morris said.

That can take the form of sending a private message to a friend or family member who has posted an angry message, instead of responding publicly and potentially inflaming the conversation further. People should also think about taking actions in the real world instead of online, Morris said, such as by volunteering, donating, or educating to support a cause.

Finally, even when contributing to online debates, people should slow down and be careful about sharing potentially disturbing or unverified links, videos, and other content. On Thursday, regulators in the European Union opened an investigation of X, the service formerly known as Twitter, to consider whether it had adequately moderated graphic images and false content related to the Israel-Hamas war.

“The radical decontextualization of information from social media platforms is informationally dangerous,” Sienkiewicz said. Online, he has seen “little pieces of things that may be partly not true or not true, and may have elements of fabrication or may be entirely fabricated,” he said.

Morris recommended great care in sharing information. “Read articles slowly and try to verify before sharing,” she said. “Try to expand perspective by finding points of view that are a bit different and read those in a setting where there’s no pressure to respond.”

“Always have the ultimate goal of building community and thinking how to engage thoughtfully,” Morris said.

"Always have the ultimate goal of building community and thinking how to engage thoughtfully," Morris said.