Here’s a list of all the new dining, drinking, and shopping options in Logan’s upgraded Terminal E

“Modernizing Terminal E represents Massport’s strong commitment to strengthening our role as an economic engine and connecting the people and businesses of New England to the world,” said Patricia Jacobs, chair of the Massachusetts Port Authority board of directors, in a statement .

What’s the deal with airport food? Well, at Logan’s upgraded Terminal E, the deal just got a little bigger.

So next time you’re set to jet, keep an eye out for the following eateries, stores, and bars before takeoff.

Boston Harbor Distillery: Nestled between gates E13 and E14, the Dorchester favorite has expanded to the other side of the Harbor. Sit at the wraparound bar and try out one of their house-made whiskeys, rums, or gins.

Sal’s Pizza: The Boston staple is serving up its piping hot pies, sandwiches, and salads across from gates E13 and E14.

Legal Sea Foods: Would it really be a trip to the airport without a Legal Sea Foods sighting? Adding to its four (!) existing Logan locations, the Terminal E outpost is located right next to Sal’s, and is slinging the usual New England seafood favorites: crab cakes, clam chowder, and, of course, half-pound lobster rolls (carrying a $49 price tag).

The Connoisseur Collection: A long flight demands a stiff drink, and the duty-free Connoisseur Collection, across from gate E13, provides just that. It combines a drinking lounge and a retail store in a space inspired by “the vibrant history of the Rowes Wharf trading port,” according to parent company Dufry. It’s just steps away from another new Dufry duty-free shop, an open-air location selling beauty products, perfumes, and more.

Hudson: Because where else are you going to get a “Wicked Smaht” hoodie or an overpriced chicken Caesar wrap? Find the convenience store opposite gate E13.

Harbor Market: Rushing to your flight? Grab some potato chips, a bottle of water, or a pre-made sandwich at this grab-and-go spot near gate E13, which offers self-checkout for maximum speediness.

IStore: Forget your headphones or charger? This tech necessity outlet, which can be found across from gate E14, has you covered.

Plus: There’s still more fun to come: A branch of the popular coffee chain Peet’s Coffee and “Peet’s After Dark” — which for some reason will include a full bar — will open in spring 2024 between gates E14 and E15.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com.