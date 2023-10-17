Snowport holiday market set to return to the Seaport, and a much-loved wellness center plans a comeback

The Holiday Market at Snowport — now in its third year — opens on November 10 with dozens of women- and minority-owned New England businesses filling its stalls. Shoppers will be able to meander through blocks of booths, 17 dining options, and four themed bars, including Betty’s Bar and The Dizzy Dreidel. (At least a few of the drinks will be made with mixers from Simple Sips, a Stoneham-based small business with a corner stall of its own.)

The idea is to “spread holiday cheer” while promoting small entrepreneurs, said Ariel Foxman, a vice president at WS Development, the Seaport developer that installs the market on unbuilt lots it controls, in a statement.

Visitors can snap photos in front of the Mistletoe Archway and “Presents Place,” home to a collection of oversized gifts. An array of activities are planned as well, including outdoor curling (sans ice), evergreen trimmings at The Tree Market, and an annual holiday tree lighting. The annual Menorah lighting is scheduled for Dec. 10, while organizers promise sightings of Betty the Yeti scattered throughout the season.

A Winter Wish Wall will invite guests to share their holiday wishes on an interactive chalkboard, and a new “Crafting Corner” will host workshops — for kids and adults alike — on how to make mason jar snowglobes, holiday wreaths, and ornaments.

Like in previous years, Snowport will likely be “a critical driver of tourism in the colder months,” enticing visitors to brave the chill, said Martha Sheridan, President and CEO of Meet Boston.

That impact is also felt by vendors, said Greg Dekermenjian, co-owner of Sky Candle Co. The business appeared at the market in its inaugural year, when Dekermenjian and his husband Albert Feldman were operating solely online. But the foot traffic blew up their sales and encouraged them to open a brick-and-mortar outpost. That dream came to pass this summer when the couple opened a South End storefront.

Now Dekermenjian and Feldman will be back to the market next month with a table of eco-friendly, “clean burn” candles in winter scents. Also for sale? Mini-votives of their top sellers, including fig and white tea and a lavender combination.

“This is one of the most well-run markets in the country,” Dekermenjian said. “Boston, and Seaport especially, is so much better off because of it.”

Lizzie Johnson of Lizzie’s Bakery agrees. The baker-owner plans to set up a “retro pop themed” booth that is “all about pink and color and celebrating life” — at least as well as you can in a 10 foot by 10 foot space. Expect an acrylic wall decor filled with sprinkles and a neon sign that reads “happiness in every slice,” she said. Inside, Johnson plans to sell cake tasting box samples, sprinkles in a jar, and jarred cookie mix in flavors including chocolate chip oatmeal and M&M.

“I never thought we’d be able to do something so big,” she said.

The market is once again sponsored by Constant Contact, the Boston-based online marketing company which has shopped its products to the many of the vendors. CEO Frank Vella also added that the company will be offering free gift wrapping the weekend after Thanksgiving (aka Small Business Saturday.) What comes of that is beneficial for local small businesses, he said, and by extension, the city.

“We want them to have captured enough of what they gain during the market, to stay in touch with the people who love their products,” Vella added. “That is good for us all on the other side.”

100 Seaport Boulevard, Boston; Open seven days a week, November 10 - December 31; www.bostonseaport.xyz/holidaymarket

The return of Trillfit

In December, the closure of the Mission Hill fitness studio Trillfit prompted a wave of grief among fitness fans, who saw the Black-owned business as a haven for people of color. But founder and CEO Heather White said Bostonians will only have to wait until 2024 for the company to return to its hometown.

And we’ll be getting something fresh, White added.

In less than a year, Trillfit has rebranded itself from a run-of-the-mill studio into a “wellness concept store.” That means locations will offer far more than workout classes. The company now sells apparel, beauty products, and intimate goods just outside the spaces that offer regular pilates and cardio sessions. In a recently-launched Brooklyn storefront, for example, White and her team offer products from Boston-based PF Flyers and The New Society for Wellness.

White envisions it as an athletic version of Dover Street Market, the showcase of high-end clothing stores in Manhattan.

“We realized that some people are never going to take a workout class,” she said. “And that’s okay. We’re in the business of healing people, especially people of color. If we want to do that, we need to offer more.”

More is certainly coming: White will start the search for a Boston location next month and hopes to meet “people of color where they are,” she said. That could translate into a storefront in Roxbury or Mattapan, though nothing is set in stone.

Curtis Charles, a former PUMA executive and a board member at Trillfit, said the team will search for Boston brands to work with before the opening. But if anyone can lead the charge, he added, it’s White.

“She was always this young up and coming whipper-snapper,” said Charles, who first worked with White around a decade ago at PUMA. “This is her vision, and those of us who have helped her with the new concept just had to pull out all of the brilliance and craziness she inhabits.”

www.trill.fit

More discounts come to Chelsea

On October 20, Burlington will open its 20th storefront in Massachusetts. The Chelsea outpost will sell the usual suspects: apparel, kidswear, shoes, home decor, and a wide array of goods for pets and infants.

CEO Michael Sullivan said the “goal is to continue to offer communities low prices on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” and that the opening is part of a nationwide initiative to “expand our footprint.”

1100 Revere Beach Parkway, Chelsea; www.burlington.com

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her @ditikohli_.