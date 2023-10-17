Waltham-based Thermo Fisher acquires Swedish company for $3.1 billion

Thermo Fisher Scientific said Tuesday it would buy Olink Holding, a Swedish company that analyzes proteins, in a $3.1 billion deal.

The Waltham-based scientific tools maker plans to buy Olink for $26 per American depositary share in cash, which represents about a 74 percent premium to Olink’s closing share price Monday on Nasdaq. The deal, which was approved by the boards of the two companies, caused Olink’s share price to surge more than 66 percent in the morning.

Olink specializes in proteomics, the study of the interactions, function, composition, and structures of proteins and their cellular activities.