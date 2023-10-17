Waltham-based Thermo Fisher acquires Swedish company for $3.1 billion

Thermo Fisher Scientific said Tuesday it would buy Olink Holding, a Swedish company that analyzes proteins, in a $3.1 billion deal.
The Waltham-based scientific tools maker plans to buy Olink for $26 per American depositary share in cash, which represents about a 74 percent premium to Olink’s closing share price Monday on Nasdaq. The deal, which was approved by the boards of the two companies, caused Olink’s share price to surge more than 66 percent in the morning.
Olink specializes in proteomics, the study of the interactions, function, composition, and structures of proteins and their cellular activities.
“The acquisition of Olink underscores the profound impact that proteomics is having as our customers continue to advance life science research and precision medicine,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive of Thermo Fisher.
Thermo Fisher, which helps biopharma companies make medicines, is the most valuable publicly traded company based in Massachusetts, with a market cap of more than $187 billion.
