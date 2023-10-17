Trump returns to his civil fraud trial, hears an employee and an appraiser testify against him

Incensed by a case that disputes his net worth and could strip him of such signature holdings as Trump Tower, the former president is due to testify later in the trial. But he chose to attend the first three days and came back Tuesday to observe — and to protest his treatment to the news cameras waiting outside the Manhattan courtroom.

NEW YORK — Donald Trump returned Tuesday to the civil fraud trial that imperils his real estate empire , watching as an employee and an outside appraiser testified that his company essentially put a thumb on the scale when sizing up his properties’ value.

Star witness Michael Cohen, a onetime Trump fixer now turned foe, postponed his scheduled testimony because of a health problem.

Instead, Trump company accountant Donna Kidder testified that she was told to make some assumptions favorable to the firm on internal financial spreadsheets. Outside appraiser Doug Larson said he didn't suggest or condone a former Trump Organization comptroller's methods of valuing properties.

“It doesn't make sense,” Larson said of the way the ex-controller reached a $287.6 million value for a prominent Trump-owned retail space in 2013.

Trump, outside court, reiterated his insistence that he’s done nothing wrong and that New York Attorney General Letitia James’s lawsuit is a political vendetta designed to drag down his 2024 presidential campaign as he leads the Republican field.

“We built a great company — a lot of cash, it’s got a lot of great assets, some of the greatest real estate assets anywhere in the world,” Trump said outside the courtroom. He dismissed the case as “a disgrace,” the legal system as “corrupt,” and the Democratic attorney general as a “radical lunatic.”

James’s lawsuit alleges that Trump and his company deceived banks, insurers, and others by massively overvaluing his assets and inflating his net worth on his financial statements.

“Mr. Trump may lie, but numbers don't lie,” she said after court.

Trump says his assets were actually undervalued and maintains that disclaimers on his financial statements amounted to telling banks and other recipients to check out his numbers themselves.

Larson, a real estate brokerage executive and certified appraiser, assessed Trump properties for lenders. He was taken aback when told on the stand that he was repeatedly cited as an outside expert in former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney’s valuation spreadsheets.

“It’s inappropriate and inaccurate,” Larson testified. “I should have been told, and an appraisal should have been ordered.”

When it came to valuing a storefront formerly known as Niketown, McConney relied on rates of return for a different type of property, rather than for comparable retail space, Larson testified. He also said he appraised a Trump-owned Wall Street building at $540 million in 2015, while McConney valued it at $735.4 million on Trump’s financial statement.

In cross-examining Larson, Trump lawyer Lazaro Fields asked whether anything "prevents President Trump, as a real estate developer, from valuing his own properties."

“I don’t know. I wouldn’t know,” Larson responded. Asked again, Larson said, “Not that I know of.”

Judge Arthur Engoron is hearing the current case without a jury. The suit was brought under a state law that doesn't allow for one.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor to two months behind bars for joining a mob’s Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, where he riled up other rioters and ripped a tarp outside the building.

Ryan Kelley, who finished fourth in a primary field of five Republican gubernatorial candidates last year, pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor for his role in the siege.

Several months before his guilty plea, Kelley posted on social media that the Capitol riot was an FBI “set up.” His campaign posted the words “political prisoner” on Facebook after his June 2022 arrest.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper told Kelley that he misused his platform as a candidate for public office by promoting lies about election fraud, including the baseless claim that Jan. 6 was somehow part of an FBI plot.

“A lot of folks voted for you. A lot of folks followed you,” Cooper said before sentencing Kelley to 60 days of imprisonment and ordering him to pay a $5,000 fine.

Kelley, 42, traveled from Allendale, Mich., to Washington, D.C., to attend then-President Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House on Jan. 6. Kelley told the judge that he wanted to see “receipts” supporting Trump’s claims that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election from him, the Republican incumbent.

“Those receipts never came,” he said. “That is a betrayal, and I was misled into believing those things.”

But he said he doesn’t blame Trump for his conduct on Jan. 6.

“He did invite us there, but my actions were my actions,” Kelley said.

Kelley pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, a charge punishable by a maximum term of imprisonment of one year.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Oprah floated 2020 presidential ticket with Romney, book says

Concerned that the Democratic field wasn’t up to the task of stopping then-President Trump in 2020, Oprah Winfrey pitched Mitt Romney on the idea of running for president as an independent, with her as his running mate, according to a forthcoming biography of the Republican senator from Utah.

Winfrey floated the unusual joint ticket in a phone call she placed to Romney’s wife, Ann, in November 2019, according to an excerpt from the book, “Romney: A Reckoning,” that was shared with The New York Times.

Romney at least listened to the idea. (It was Oprah calling, after all.) He “heard the pitch, and told her he was flattered, but that he’d have to pass,” writes the author, McKay Coppins of The Atlantic.

Liz Johnson, an aide to Romney, declined to comment Monday. A spokesperson for Winfrey said in a statement that she had urged Romney to run, but not with her.

“She was not calling to be part of the ticket and was never considering running herself,” the statement said.

The book was based on hours of interviews with Romney, as well as emails, texts, and journals that the senator had been saving to potentially write a memoir. Realizing he could not be objective about himself, Romney has said he chose to have a journalist write about him instead.

Winfrey’s interest in forming an independent ticket with Romney, was reported Monday by Axios. The book is scheduled to be released Oct. 24.

NEW YORK TIMES

Oil industry leaders spurn Trump for GOP rivals

Oil industry leaders contributed top dollar to then-President Trump in 2020. But now oil and gas titans are underwriting his GOP rivals instead.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley were the biggest beneficiaries of donations from oil and gas representatives in the third quarter, according to a Bloomberg review of new campaign finance disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission. Both Republicans have done fund-raising tours through the oil patch, with DeSantis even going so far as to unveil his energy policy platform in front of a drilling rig in Midland last month.

And while some notable leaders have cut checks to Trump’s main presidential campaign committee — including Continental Resources Corp. founder Harold Hamm and offshore supply veteran Larry Rigdon — others are steering clear.

Take, for instance, Jeff Hildebrand, chief executive of Hilcorp Energy Co., and his wife, Melinda, have showered much of the Republican field with cash this year. Together, they sent $3,300 to North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, $3,300 to Haley, $3,300 to DeSantis, and, in late July, $6,600 to former vice president Mike Pence and $3,300 to South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, disclosures show.

In the White House, Trump was an enthusiastic supporter of the oil and gas industry and championed domestic production, stripping away federal regulations he said were standing in the way. But Trump’s unpredictability — for instance issuing surprise decrees blocking offshore oil leasing near the southeastern US in the weeks before the 2020 election — poses a hefty challenge to energy companies making investment decisions that can take decades to pay off.

BLOOMBERG NEWS