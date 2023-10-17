US tightens China’s access to advanced chips for artificial intelligence

To prevent the risk that advanced US chips travel to China through third countries, the United States will also require chipmakers to obtain licenses to ship to dozens of other countries that are subject to US arms embargoes.

The rules appear likely to halt most shipments of advanced semiconductors from the United States to Chinese data centers, which use them to produce models capable of AI. More US companies seeking to sell China advanced chips, or the machinery used to make them, will be required to notify the government of their plans, or obtain a special license.

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced additional limits on sales of advanced semiconductors by American firms, shoring up restrictions issued last October to limit China’s progress on supercomputing and artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

The Biden administration argues that China’s access to such advanced technology is dangerous because it could aid the country’s military in tasks like guiding hypersonic missiles, setting up advanced surveillance systems, or cracking top-secret US codes.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Leading AI experts have warned that the technology, if not properly managed, could pose existential threats to humanity.

But AI also has valuable commercial applications, and the tougher restrictions may affect Chinese companies like ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, or the internet giant Baidu, that have been trying to develop AI chatbots, industry analysts said. In the longer run, the limits could also weaken China’s economy, given that AI is transforming industries ranging from retail to health care.

The limits also appear likely to affect sales to China of US chipmakers such as Nvidia, AMD, and Intel. Some chipmakers earn as much as one-third of their revenue from Chinese buyers and spent recent months lobbying against tighter restrictions.

US officials said the rules would exempt chips that were purely for use in commercial applications, such as smartphones, laptops, electric vehicles, and gaming systems. Most of the rules will take effect in 30 days, though some will be effective sooner.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Semiconductor Industry Association, which represents major chipmakers, said it was evaluating the impact of the updated rules.

“We recognize the need to protect national security and believe maintaining a healthy US semiconductor industry is an essential component to achieving that goal,” the group said. “Overly broad, unilateral controls risk harming the US semiconductor ecosystem without advancing national security as they encourage overseas customers to look elsewhere.”

A spokesperson for Nvidia said the company complied with all applicable regulations and that it did not expect a meaningful near-term effect on its financial results, given worldwide demand for Nvidia’s products.

In a call with reporters Monday, a senior administration official said the United States had seen people try to work around the earlier rules, and that recent breakthroughs in generative AI had given regulators more insight into how the so-called large language models behind it were being developed and used.

Gina Raimondo, the secretary of commerce, said the changes had been made “to ensure that these rules are as effective as possible,” and that she expected the rules to be updated at least annually as technology advanced.

Referring to the People’s Republic of China, she said, “The goal is the same goal that it’s always been, which is to limit PRC access to advanced semiconductors that could fuel breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and sophisticated computers that are critical to PRC military applications.”

Advertisement

She added, “Controlling technology is more important than ever as it relates to national security.”

The tougher rules could anger Chinese officials when the Biden administration is trying to improve relations and prepare for a potential meeting between President Biden and China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, in California next month.

The Biden administration has been trying to counter China’s growing mastery of many cutting-edge technologies by pumping money into new chip factories in the United States. It has simultaneously been trying to set tough but narrow restrictions on exports of technology to China that could have military uses, while allowing other trade to flow freely. US officials describe the strategy as protecting American technology with “a small yard and high fence.”

But determining which technologies really pose a threat to national security has been a contentious task. Major semiconductor companies have argued that overly restrictive trade bans can sap them of the revenue they need to invest in new plants and research facilities in the United States.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.