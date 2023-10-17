Bottomless brunch restaurants in California are charging ‘vomit fees’

Several restaurants in California have introduced a $50 "vomit fee" for patrons who can't manage to keep down their waffles and avocado toast. At Kitchen Story, an Oakland restaurant known for its Asian-influenced daily brunch menu and brown-sugar-glazed "millionaire's bacon," a posted sign warns mimosa lovers to "please drink responsibly and know your limits," according to local news reports. The restaurant said it would add $50 automatically to the tab of anyone who vomits in a public area to cover cleaning costs.

Brunch enthusiasts might find the cost of a bottomless mimosa to be a bargain — but they should be aware that there could be an upcharge for their upchuck.

"Thank you so much for your understanding," the sign read, concluding with a smiling-face emoji.

A similar fee is in place at Home Plate in San Francisco, where the $22 bottomless mimosas are served with a side of caveats: It's only good for a seating of 1 hour 15 minutes, and customers will pay $50 for "any incident" stemming from their intoxication, according to a note on the menu.

Owner Teerut Boon told SFGate.com that the restaurant has curtailed the time window over the years. It started out at two hours when he first introduced the special in 2010; he later knocked it down to an hour and a half, and more recently to 75 minutes. That and the $50 fee seem to have cut down on sloppy drinkers — or at least made them more cautious. “It’s better, but every other week we get somebody throwing up or vomiting,” Boon told the news site. “Now they go outside.”

Bottomless brunches are banned in a large number of states. According to data from the National Institutes of Health, 24 states, including Texas, Virginia and Pennsylvania, prohibit restaurants and bars from offering unlimited drinks for a set price or time. Still, both awareness and enforcement can be spotty, and some eateries have found workarounds.

Servers and staff at restaurants have long groused about the ill behavior of brunchers determined to wring the most out of mimosa deals. On Reddit, a thread for venting waitstaff titled “bottomless mimosas can go to hell” documented stories of bubbly-fueled nightmare patrons who squat at tables for hours. On other anonymous forums, servers admit to watering down the drinks of imbibers, swapping in sparkling water for wine — confirming the suspicions of many critics of the bottomless-brunch phenomenon. “People get so messy with bottomless drinks, especially early-20s kids and the dreaded mimosa moms,” one server wrote.

Of course, servers are often trained to watch out for clearly intoxicated customers — in some cases by state-mandated programs — but in the chaos of a brunch service, particularly if tables are being served with carafes or bottles, would-be sick diners can be difficult to spot.

While they are relatively rare in restaurants, vomit fees are common in taxis and car services. But those are not without controversy. Uber's policy states that riders are charged a cleaning fee that is "assessed and charged according to the extent of damage." Lyft has a similar policy and says typical fees for pukers range from $40 to $150. But some riders have complained they were charged for messes they didn't make in what some reports called "vomit fraud."

Will the micro-trend of making brunch customers pay up for throwing up catch on more broadly? California is often a vanguard for cultural trends, from farm-to-table dining to legal marijuana. And no doubt that would be welcome to restaurant staff as a deterrent to overindulging guests. Or restaurants wanting to avoid such messy scenarios could simply . . . keep the bottom on those bottles?